Hepatitis A outbreak in Guwahati; Assam CM Sarma inspects water quality

While widespread screening is being conducted, health department representatives informed that 37 people have tested positive for hepatitis A virus in North Guwahati

IANS Guwahati
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
After a Hepatitis A outbreak in North Guwahati's Amingaon left seven people dead, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the area to take stock of the situation and inspect the water quality.

Accompanied by representatives from the Railways and the Public Health Engineering Department, Sarma ordered the concerned officials to send a medical team from the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to Amingaon and the surrounding areas to conduct complete health checkup of every person.

He also instructed the officials to make sure infection prevention and control procedures are strictly followed.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said: "I have communicated with the Railways and Public Health Department and also verified the water quality. I have confirmed that seven persons have died so far as a result of Hepatitis A. In addition to making sure that sufficient medical care is provided, a new water supply plan needs to be developed."

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) water delivery plan in North Guwahati is anticipated to be completed by May, but there are still certain concerns in Amingaon that need to be addressed, according to the Chief Minister.

While widespread screening is being conducted, health department representatives informed that 37 people have tested positive for hepatitis A virus in North Guwahati.

People were asked to exercise caution and maintain good hygiene when each of them is receiving treatment.

Hepatitis A is a seriously contagious liver infection that spreads through contact with infected people as well as contaminated food and water.

According to the health department, the first death related to the virus outbreak was reported on April 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : hepatitis B hepatitis Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Guwahati

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

