close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Covid-19: Delhi HC asks lawyers, litigants to wear masks, follow protocol

Considering the surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi High Court on Thursday made it mandatory for lawyers, litigants and its staff members to wear face masks on the premises and follow appropriate protocol

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mask

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Considering the surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi High Court on Thursday made it mandatory for lawyers, litigants and its staff members to wear face masks on the premises and follow appropriate protocol.

The high court, in a circular issued on its administrative side, noted the spread of the infection in the national capital and advised against large gatherings in the common and waiting areas to avoid any further spread of the virus.

"Hon'ble the Chief Justice has been pleased to order that due to surge in the COVID-19 cases in the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi, in order to contain and combat the spread of COVID-19 cases, all the concerned ie staff working in this court and members of the bar, including their staff and the litigants, are hereby directed to make use of face masks at all times in the premises of this court as a matter of caution, not to gather in large number at common areas, waiting areas of court blocks as far as possible and follow appropriate Covid protocols in letter and spirit to avoid any further spread of the virus," according to an order issued by Registrar General Ravinder Dudeja.

In the circular, Dudeja requested all high court officials to ensure that the directions issued from time to time to contain the spread of COVID-19 are strictly followed.

India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active caseload rose to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Delhi logged six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

Also Read

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

India logs 5,335 new Covid cases in 24 hours, highest in 195 days

3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms

PMO reviews covid situation amid rising cases, calls for hospital readiness

Approx 1 person in 20 is diabetic, 3-5% of new cases linked to Covid: Study

25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals activated in Maharashtra amid rising cases

World Liver Day 2023: Significance, theme, managing fatty diseases and more

Study reveals how exercise improves brain health with chemical signals

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus health news Delhi High Court Delhi

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'Atiq-Ashraf killing shows intelligence failure, collapse of law and order'

Atiq Ahmad
2 min read
Premium

A Xi Jinping primer

Book cover
5 min read

India, Bangladesh agree to settle bilateral trade transactions in rupee

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy loss widens to Rs 421 cr in March qtr

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

National Stock Exchange comes out with framework to appoint auditors

stock markets, Nifty50
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

C-DOT, Reliance Jio set to power India's global telecom gear ambition

Image
3 min read

Jack Dorsey's wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg's latest report

Image
2 min read
Premium

Credit card payments on foreign travels likely to attract tax at source

Image
3 min read

Violation of norms led to 32,032 disconnections in 2022: Vaishnaw

Image
2 min read

Power Grid Corporation board okays raising Rs 600 crore via bonds

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon