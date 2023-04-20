Delhi logs 1,603 Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 26.75%

Delhi on Thursday logged 1,603 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent along with three fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,581 in the national capital. Out of 7,976 Covid beds, 390 are occupied, the data showed.

On Wednesday, the city reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent.

The national capital had recorded 1,537 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.

Also Read Delhi adds 484 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 26.58%, shows data Delhi reports 980 fresh Covid cases in a day; positivity rate at nearly 26% Over 3,000 Covid cases logged in Delhi last week, active tally jumps 121% AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases 293 Covid cases recorded in Delhi, 2 deaths; positivity rate at 18.53% Covid-19: Delhi HC asks lawyers, litigants to wear masks, follow protocol PMO reviews covid situation amid rising cases, calls for hospital readiness Approx 1 person in 20 is diabetic, 3-5% of new cases linked to Covid: Study 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals activated in Maharashtra amid rising cases World Liver Day 2023: Significance, theme, managing fatty diseases and more