India's ageing population at high risk of dementia, cases to double by 2030

With more than 15 per cent of the world's elderly population expected to reside in India by 2050, the burden of dementia is likely to increase significantly, warn experts. At present, around 7.4 per cent of people aged 60 and above in India are affected by dementia. This figure is projected to surge from the current 8.8 million to 17 million by 2036, an increase of nearly 97 per cent. The Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Society of India estimated 3.7 million cases in 2010, with the number expected to double by 2030. Adding to this concern is the rising incidence of early-onset dementia, which affects individuals in their 30s to 50s and accounts for 5–10 per cent of global Alzheimer’s cases. Key contributors include genetics, lifestyle factors, and comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension. India’s ageing population is expected to rise significantly, with nearly 20 per cent of the population—approximately 319 million people—projected to be 60 or older by 2050. This group will constitute 15.4 per cent of the world’s elderly population. Given that age is the strongest risk factor for dementia, India faces a substantial rise in cases. Ramani Sundaram, executive director of the Dementia India Alliance, stated that age remains the strongest factor for neurodegenerative diseases. Alzheimer’s typically develops after age 65, though early-onset cases (5–6 per cent) can occur between ages 30 and 60. Rare conditions like Huntington’s disease may manifest between ages 30 and 50. Dementia prevalence increases with age, affecting 1 in 3 individuals by age 85. “The higher prevalence of risk factors in India may be attributed to demographic transition, urbanisation, dietary habits, and genetic predisposition. Tobacco and alcohol use are also widespread. While most cases occur after 65, early-onset dementia highlights the need for awareness across age groups,” Sundaram added. Vivek Kumar, principal director of neurosciences at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, said, “The risk of developing dementia increases as people age, roughly doubling every five years after 65. For instance, around 2 in every 100 people aged 65–69 have dementia. However, dementia can also occur in younger people. Up to 9 per cent of cases are young-onset, with symptoms beginning before age 65.” The demand for dementia care is rising, with costs varying by severity and location. Urban households spend Rs 45,600–Rs 2 lakh annually, while rural households spend Rs 20,300–Rs 66,025. By 2036, dementia care costs in India could reach Rs 3,08,395 crore annually. “The cost of dementia treatment in India varies widely based on the disease stage and care required. Basic consultations and medications cost around Rs 2,000–5,000 monthly, while home care or assisted living in urban areas ranges from Rs 15,000–75,000 per month. Advanced treatments, including FDA-approved drugs like Aducanumab, can cost millions,” explained Dr Suhas V P, consultant neurologist at Bangalore Hospital. Dementia care in India includes medications like cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine, alongside non-pharmacological options such as cognitive therapy, behavioural interventions, assisted living, and caregiver support programmes. Dr Prashant Makhija, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, highlighted that treatment involves symptom-managing medications, cognitive therapies, supportive care like counselling and physiotherapy, and advanced options such as assisted living facilities or dementia care homes. The Dementia India Alliance's DemClinic, a cognitive assessment platform, provides free memory screening, virtual dementia assessments, expert care, and access to the National Dementia Support Line through telemedicine. “However, these facilities are unevenly distributed, and the growing number of cases exposes a significant shortage of experts, trained professionals, and specialised care infrastructure,” added Sundaram. According to Makhija, key triggers of degenerative diseases include ageing, family history, chronic conditions, sedentary lifestyles, poor diet, mental inactivity, head injuries, neurological disorders, unmanaged stress, and insufficient sleep. “If left unmanaged, dementia can lead to severe complications, including total memory loss, loss of independence, and the inability to communicate or recognise loved ones. In advanced stages, complications such as malnutrition, infections, immobility, aspiration pneumonia, and blood clots due to reduced mobility may occur. The disease can only be slowed through early detection, cognitive therapies, and lifestyle modifications,” said Dr Vivek Barun, consultant neurologist at Artemis Hospitals. In addition to private hospitals and centres, the government is implementing policies to address non-communicable diseases. The National Mental Health Programme includes elderly mental care with a focus on early detection. The Ministry of Social Justice supports dementia care initiatives, while public-private partnerships are funding specialised centres and research. “While progress is evident, more focused initiatives, such as national dementia-specific policies and community-level interventions, are needed to effectively counter the growing burden of these diseases,” added Barun.