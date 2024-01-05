Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

New AI model could be used to predict Covid-variant waves, finds research

The team used the patterns emerging from the analysis in building a risk assessment model based on machine-learning, an AI algorithm that can learn from past data and make predictions

covid, corona, coronavirus

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An artificial intelligence (AI) model can predict which variants of the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus will likely bring about fresh waves of the infection, a new research has found.
The model can detect around 73 per cent of the variants in each country that will cause at least 1,000 cases per 10 lakh people in the three months, following an observation period of one week, and over 80 per cent after two weeks, researchers said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US, and The Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School, Israel, analysed 9 SARS-CoV-2 million genetic sequences across 30 countries, collected by the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID). This was combined with data on vaccination rates, infection rates, and other factors.
The initiative "promotes the rapid sharing of data from priority pathogens including influenza, hCoV-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hMpxV as well as arboviruses including chikungunya, dengue and zika," according to GISAID's website.
The team used the patterns emerging from the analysis in building a risk assessment model based on machine-learning, an AI algorithm that can learn from past data and make predictions. Their study is published in the journal PNAS Nexus.
The researchers found that among the factors influencing a variant's infectiousness, the strongest predictors were the early trajectory of the infections it caused, its spike mutations, and how different its mutations were from those of the most dominant variant during the observation period.
"These results support the hypothesis that the infectious new variants are those that acquire enough mutations which either can lead to reinfections or enable targeting new subgroups of the population that were naturally immune to previous variants," the authors wrote in their study.
They said that the current models predicting the dynamics and trends of viral transmission do not predict variant-specific spread.
This study leverages variant-specific genetic data together with epidemiological information to provide improved early signals and predict the future spread of newly detected variants, the authors said in their study.
They said that the novel modelling approach could potentially be extended to other respiratory viruses such as Influenza, Avian Flu viruses, or other Corona viruses, and predict the future course of other infectious diseases as well.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Medway Hospitals raises $5m in funding round led by Kyra Ventures

Health Ministry gives patients right to refuse ICU in new guidelines

India registered 930,000 cancer deaths, second highest in Asia: Lancet

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches antidiabetic drug 'Lirafit' in India

India reports 115 new JN.1 cases, marking highest single-day detection

Future research could explore how genetic and biological understanding of variant's infectiousness and spread can be translated into predictive factors, that can be evaluated based on available data, the team said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests corona healthcare technologies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon