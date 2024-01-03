Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches antidiabetic drug 'Lirafit' in India

It is priced at around Rs 100 for a standard dose of 1.2mg (per day) and will lower the cost of therapy by approximately 70 per cent, the company claimed

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Lirafit will be available only under prescription

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched a biosimilar of the popular antidiabetic drug, Liraglutide in India.
The drug is being marketed under the brand name Lirafit following the approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It is priced at around Rs 100 for a standard dose of 1.2mg (per day) and will lower the cost of therapy by approximately 70 per cent, the company claimed.
Lirafit will be available only under prescription.
"Clinical trials have shown that it helps improve glycemic control in adult type 2 diabetes mellitus patients along with atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases (ASCVD) and obesity," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President and Business Head India Formulations, Alok Malik said.
Liraglutide has also proven to have a positive impact on cardiac and renal safety outcomes among patients in clinical trials, making it an effective choice of treatment for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus, he added.
"With this launch, we have now ventured into the injectable antidiabetic market taking another significant stride in the diabetes therapy space," Malik said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic diabetes drug

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

Glenmark recalls 1,200 bottles of generic hypertension drug in US

Glenmark Pharma settles drug pricing case with US Department of Justice

Karwa Chauth: All you need to know about fasting tips for diabetic women

Adani-Hindenburg case verdict: SC grants Sebi 3 months for pending probes

BYD pulls ahead as world's biggest producer of battery passenger cars

SC to pronounce verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case today: The story so far

Coal production in the country increases by 10.75% in 2023: Govt

Maruti Suzuki production falls 2.96% at 1,21,028 units in Dec 2023

Topics : Diabetes Glenmark Pharmaceuticals diabetic Diabetes drug diabetes treatment Diabetes in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' ProtestNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon