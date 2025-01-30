Pharmaceutical companies, CDSCO to discuss regulatory matters on Friday

Representatives from several pharmaceutical lobby groups are set to meet officials of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) today, and the Schedule M implementation will be on the agenda, said people privy to the development.

Schedule M, which sets quality standards and good manufacturing practices (GMP) for pharmaceutical companies, was notified by the health ministry in January last year and came into effect on January 1, 2025.

"Each industry body has been asked to send their presentations in advance. Everyone will be given five minutes to present their points," a member of an industry body said, adding that they