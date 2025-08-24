Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SMA, rare disease treatment add to Kerala health model success story

SMA, rare disease treatment add to Kerala health model success story

SMA is a rare, inherited genetic disease that affects the motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing progressive muscle weakness and wasting

The state is taking a giant leap in its efforts, taking it to global standards by roping in all medical colleges, district hospitals, and even the private sector in some areas as part of the ecosystem (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Yet another Kerala model is now being scripted in healthcare in the treatment of rare diseases, including spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). 
While the rest of the states are still limiting themselves around Centres of Excellence (CoEs) as part of the central scheme for SMAs, Kerala is setting a national benchmark through offering free life-saving drug therapies, multidisciplinary care, including genetics, physiotherapy, and respiratory support, and psychological support for affected families through a hub-and-spoke model. 
SMA is a rare, inherited genetic disease that affects the motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing progressive muscle weakness and wasting. 
The state is taking
