SMA, rare disease treatment add to Kerala health model success story

Yet another Kerala model is now being scripted in healthcare in the treatment of rare diseases, including spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

While the rest of the states are still limiting themselves around Centres of Excellence (CoEs) as part of the central scheme for SMAs, Kerala is setting a national benchmark through offering free life-saving drug therapies, multidisciplinary care, including genetics, physiotherapy, and respiratory support, and psychological support for affected families through a hub-and-spoke model.

SMA is a rare, inherited genetic disease that affects the motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing progressive muscle weakness and wasting.

The state is taking