Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

World Allergy Week: Tips to avoid monsoon allergies with these rich foods

To manage allergies and lift your body's guards for an allergy-free life, focus around what you eat. Remembering nutrient-rich food sources in your daily diet can help you better your immune system

World Allergy Week

World Allergy Week

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

You know the allergy season is here when you are constantly battling sneezing fits, itchy eyes, and congestion, as the monsoon approaches. While these side-effects might be minor inconveniences for many, they can badly disturb day-to-day life and pose significant risks for some. Experts, on the other hand, suggest that what you eat and the medications you take may also play a role in allergy management. 
Allergies are on the rise in both developed and developing nations, so it's important to educate people about the measures they can take to reduce their risk. From June 23 to June 29, the World Allergy Week is observed annually to spread awareness about such complications and help eradicate them. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

World Allergy Week: 5 ways to strengthen your immunity and protect yourself with these nutrient-rich foods

    • Probiotics: Probiotics found in fermented food varieties like Yogurt and Kimchi act as partners in fighting allergies. They help develop a health gut microbiome, regulate immune responses, and possibly lessen the allergic reactions' intensity while fostering an immune balance.       
    • Omega-3 fatty acids: They play an essential part in assisting immune capability. These crucial fats assist with adjusting immune cell movement, mitigate inflammation, and improve usual immune versatility against allergens and diseases. Salmon, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts are said to have high Omega-3s content in them.      
    • Flavonoids: The anti-inflammatory, flavonoid quercetin stabilises immune cells involved in allergic responses. Quercetin-rich foods like apples, capers, onions, grapes, and green tea eliminates the release of histamine, reduces allergy symptoms by lessening inflammation, and improves immune resilience.       
    • Essential minerals: When it comes to immune regulation and inflammation control, magnesium plays a crucial role. Food varieties rich in magnesium, for example, dark chocolate, almonds, pumpkin seeds, spinach, and avocado, support antioxidant enzyme production, modulate immune cell function, and enhance immune resilience, contributing to reduced allergic reactions and health.      
    • Antioxidants: Vitamin C is an effective antioxidant that boosts the immune system's ability to fight off allergies. Food sources rich in vitamin C, for example, oranges, bell peppers, broccoli, kiwi, and strawberries, scavenge free radicals, help cell health and assist with limiting allergic responses, subsequently, strengthening the body's capacity to battle seasonal allergies.
      
Topics : Allergies Food Allergy health habits health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon