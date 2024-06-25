World Allergy Week: Tips to avoid monsoon allergies with these rich foods

You know the allergy season is here when you are constantly battling sneezing fits, itchy eyes, and congestion, as the monsoon approaches. While these side-effects might be minor inconveniences for many, they can badly disturb day-to-day life and pose significant risks for some. Experts, on the other hand, suggest that what you eat and the medications you take may also play a role in allergy management. Allergies are on the rise in both developed and developing nations, so it's important to educate people about the measures they can take to reduce their risk. From June 23 to June 29, the World Allergy Week is observed annually to spread awareness about such complications and help eradicate them. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

World Allergy Week: 5 ways to strengthen your immunity and protect yourself with these nutrient-rich foods

• Probiotics: Probiotics found in fermented food varieties like Yogurt and Kimchi act as partners in fighting allergies. They help develop a health gut microbiome, regulate immune responses, and possibly lessen the allergic reactions' intensity while fostering an immune balance.

• Omega-3 fatty acids: They play an essential part in assisting immune capability. These crucial fats assist with adjusting immune cell movement, mitigate inflammation, and improve usual immune versatility against allergens and diseases. Salmon, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts are said to have high Omega-3s content in them.

• Flavonoids: The anti-inflammatory, flavonoid quercetin stabilises immune cells involved in allergic responses. Quercetin-rich foods like apples, capers, onions, grapes, and green tea eliminates the release of histamine, reduces allergy symptoms by lessening inflammation, and improves immune resilience.

• Essential minerals: When it comes to immune regulation and inflammation control, magnesium plays a crucial role. Food varieties rich in magnesium, for example, dark chocolate, almonds, pumpkin seeds, spinach, and avocado, support antioxidant enzyme production, modulate immune cell function, and enhance immune resilience, contributing to reduced allergic reactions and health.

• Antioxidants: Vitamin C is an effective antioxidant that boosts the immune system's ability to fight off allergies. Food sources rich in vitamin C, for example, oranges, bell peppers, broccoli, kiwi, and strawberries, scavenge free radicals, help cell health and assist with limiting allergic responses, subsequently, strengthening the body's capacity to battle seasonal allergies.