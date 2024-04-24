Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Do not make inflammatory remarks during campaign: Poll officials in Latur

Twenty eight candidates are in the fray for the Latur Lok Sabha seat election, to be held on May 7

election, politician, politics

Press Trust of India Latur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Poll authorities have asked candidates in Maharashtra's Latur Lok Sabha constituency to refrain from making inflammatory speeches and personal criticism against opponents during their campaign.
Latur's general election observer Niranjan Kumar on Tuesday held a meeting with the candidates at the district collectorate and also appealed to them to follow the model code of conduct and cooperate with the authorities for the conduct of elections in a transparent and peaceful manner.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Twenty eight candidates are in the fray for the Latur Lok Sabha seat election, to be held on May 7.
Among the major political parties, the BJP has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare, the Congress has given a ticket to Shivaji Kalge, and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded Narsingrao Nivritti Udgirkar.
During the meeting, Kumar said, "Candidates should not make inflammatory, provocative speeches during the campaign and refrain from personal criticism."

It is mandatory for the candidates to mention the expenditure of every campaign in his/her election expenses register, he said.
The poll campaign should be carried out within the prescribed period only after obtaining prior permission from authorities, Kumar said.
Latur collector and returning officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge was present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Election campaign Election news Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon