NEET-PG postponed, health ministry to assess exam process robustness

The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, said the Union health ministry

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest

A policewoman detains a member of Indian Youth Congress during a protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.
Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination (NTA) for medical students, it said.
"It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow -- 23rd June, 2024," the ministry said.
The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, it said.
"Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process," the ministry said.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

