Argentina to offer citizenship for $350,000: How the scheme will work

Argentina is set to launch South America’s first citizenship-by-investment programme, offering foreign investors a route to an Argentine passport.

This would be through a $350,000 (Rs 3.37 crore) non-refundable contribution or an $800,000 (Rs 7.7 crore) government bond.

The programme was announced by Economy Minister Luis Caputo and Cabinet Chief Diego Santilli during Argentina Week in Paris on October 2.

Reuters reported that applications are expected to open during the October-December quarter, citing Caputo and Argentina’s economy ministry.

For Indian high-net-worth individuals, considering a second citizenship, the scheme could provide another option.

However, the programme is not yet open and applicants will need to wait for the final implementation details before making any payment.

How will the Argentina citizenship scheme work?

According to the economy ministry, the main applicant will have two options:

$350,000: A direct, non-refundable contribution to Argentina’s National Treasury.

$800,000: Subscription to a government bond created specifically for the programme.

The government has also set contribution levels for family members. A spouse and unmarried children aged 18 to 25, provided they do not have children of their own, can apply with a $100,000 contribution each. Children below 18 can apply with a $25,000 contribution.

This means a family consisting of the main applicant, spouse and two minor children would need to contribute $500,000 under the non-refundable contribution route.

The Buenos Aires Times also reported the $500,000 figure for such a family.

Strict checks on applicants

The programme is not simply a payment-for-passport arrangement. Argentina's economy ministry said applications would undergo a rigorous evaluation covering the identity and background of applicants, the source and legality of funds, financial and asset information, criminal and reputational records and migration history.

The government said funds must move through the formal financial system and comply with rules covering money laundering, terrorist financing and financial transparency.

Applications will be assessed by the Agency for Citizenship by Investment Programmes, with inputs from government bodies including the intelligence service, financial intelligence unit and security and interior ministries. The final decision will rest with the National Directorate of Migration.

Why is Argentina offering citizenship to investors?

The scheme is part of President Javier Milei’s broader attempt to attract foreign capital and improve Argentina’s investment climate. Reuters reported that the programme accompanies other measures aimed at strengthening the economy and increasing dollar reserves.

Argentina has also introduced the Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones (RIGI), or Incentive Regime for Large Investments, to attract major domestic and foreign projects.

The Buenos Aires Times reported that Argentina attracted $3.134 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025, significantly below Brazil and Mexico.

What should Indian applicants know?

The key point is that $350,000 is the proposed minimum contribution, not a currently available citizenship option.

Argentina said the programme will become operational in the fourth quarter of 2026, but prospective applicants should wait for the application process and final rules before committing funds.

For Indian investors, factors such as tax residency, overseas remittance rules, source-of-funds documentation and the implications of acquiring another citizenship would also need to be assessed separately.

The Argentine government has positioned the programme as part of its wider international opening. Reuters reported that the government expects the scheme to help attract foreign capital, while the economy ministry said it was part of Argentina’s process of international integration.

For now, the $350,000 route is best viewed as an announced programme awaiting operational rollout rather than an immediately available second-citizenship option.