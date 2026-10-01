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Home / Immigration / Trump administration revokes 250,000+ US visas: Who is being targeted?

Trump administration revokes 250,000+ US visas: Who is being targeted?

US cancels 250,000+ visas under Trump; 2,300 linked to birth tourism

Donald Trump,Trump

US cancels 250,000+ visas under Trump; 2,300 linked to birth tourism

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 4:28 PM IST

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The US State Department has revoked more than 250,000 visas since President Donald Trump took office, with the cancellations covering cases involving alleged visa violations, criminal activity, fraud, abuse of the immigration system and national-security concerns, according to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.
 
The figure was disclosed by Pigott in an interview with Fox News. The State Department's own social-media announcement described the 250,000-plus figure as a major milestone in its expanded visa-vetting effort. 
 
The crackdown is not limited to one visa category or nationality. The State Department said it is using continuous vetting to identify visa holders whose conduct could make them ineligible to retain their visas.
  
2,300 visa revocations linked to birth tourism
 
Of the more than 250,000 visas revoked, approximately 2,300 were linked to birth tourism, according to the State Department information reported by Fox News.

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Birth tourism refers to travelling to the US primarily to give birth in order to obtain US citizenship for the child.
 
The US State Department already explicitly states that birth tourism is not permissible on a visitor visa when giving birth to obtain US citizenship is the primary purpose of the trip.
 
The department introduced a specific policy on birth tourism in January 2020. Under the rule, US consular officers are instructed to deny a B visa application if they have reason to believe the applicant's primary purpose is travelling to the US to give birth to obtain citizenship for the child.
 
The Trump administration has now stepped up enforcement against the practice. In August 2026, the State Department announced a Task Force to End Birth Tourism, saying it would work with the Department of Homeland Security to prevent the misuse of nonimmigrant visas for birth tourism.
 
US is also preparing action involving asylum applicants
 
The administration has also been preparing to revoke B1 and B2 business and tourist visas held by as many as 200,000 foreign nationals who subsequently applied for asylum.
 

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 4:28 PM IST