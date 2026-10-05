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Home / Industry / News / India plans first offshore wind farm prototype off Tamil Nadu coast: Report

India plans first offshore wind farm prototype off Tamil Nadu coast: Report

The proposed project is expected to help India build experience in the technical and logistical challenges of offshore wind development

windmill, energy, Wind energy

The wind farm prototype project, estimated to cost ₹77 crore, is being tendered by the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd (IPRCL). (Photo: Reuters/Representative)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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India is set to get its first offshore wind farm prototype, with a 6.25 MW turbine planned in the coastal waters off Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, The Hindu BusinessLine reported on Monday. The project involves installing the turbine around 1,650 metres from the southern breakwater of Thoothukudi’s inner harbour.
 
The project, estimated to cost ₹77 crore, is being tendered by the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd (IPRCL), the report stated.
 
The contract covers the design, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the turbine, followed by two years of operations and maintenance.
 
According to the report, power generated by the turbine will be evacuated to the state grid. Onshore energy meters will record both the electricity exported to the grid and power imported from it, in line with the applicable norms of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco).
  
The proposed project is expected to help India build experience in the technical and logistical challenges of offshore wind development. As of June 30, 2026, India had an installed wind capacity of 57,443 MW, with Tamil Nadu accounting for more than 12,273 MW, the second highest after Gujarat, according to data by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

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The offshore wind farm prototype will provide experience in areas including wind-resource assessment, turbine installation, vessel logistics, port operations, local supply-chain mobilisation and the evacuation of electricity from offshore installations, the report stated, citing official documents.
 
The report also added that the prototype is intended to build capabilities in engineering, marine logistics, grid connectivity and operations that would be needed to deploy offshore wind projects at a larger scale.
 
The project is also expected to provide experience in vessel logistics, port operations and local supply-chain mobilisation, which could help build capabilities needed for larger offshore wind projects.

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Topics : Wind energy wind energy sector Tamil Nadu renewable energy BS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 3:28 PM IST