Australia rolls out confidential support for immigrants with expired visas

Australia launches confidential online booking tool to help people with expired visas resolve their immigration status voluntarily and without enforcement pressure

Photo credit: ABC News

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Australia has launched a new online support service to help people whose visas have expired resolve their status in a safer and more accessible way.
 
A path to fix visa issues
 
People in Australia with expired visas or a Bridging Visa E can now request a confidential appointment through an online booking form on the Department of Home Affairs website. This connects them directly with a Status Resolution Officer, also known as an SRO.
 
The department said the officers operate separately from the Australian Border Force and hold a support-based role. According to the announcement, the focus is on providing accurate information about immigration options.
 
 
“Our team are here to provide a safe, voluntary way for people to resolve their immigration status and regain peace of mind,” said the Department of Home Affairs.

What the service offers
The process is voluntary and intends to help people make informed choices without pressure from enforcement teams. The programme seeks to support individuals who may be living unlawfully due to expired visas.
 
People can use the service if they:
• Hold a Bridging Visa E
• Do not hold a valid visa
 
Appointments can be booked online at any time, allowing individuals to choose a slot that suits them.
 
The department has said that this move will support visa compliance by encouraging people to come forward and sort out their situation rather than avoid contact with immigration authorities.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

