Australia lifts ban on imports of unpeeled Indian prawn: Nara Lokesh

Australia lifts ban on imports of unpeeled Indian prawn: Nara Lokesh

Australia has granted its first import approval for unpeeled Indian prawns, ending a years-long restriction and giving a major boost to India's seafood export sector

The move is expected to reopen a key market for Indian seafood exporters and provide fresh momentum to the aquaculture sector

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

In a major relief for India’s seafood sector, Australia has granted its first import approval for unpeeled Indian prawns, ending years of restrictions linked to disease concerns.
 
The announcement coincides with state industries minister Nara Lokesh’s visit to Australia, where he has been meeting government officials, investors, and seafood trade representatives.
 
Long-standing restriction finally lifted
 
Australia had long restricted imports of unpeeled prawns from India after the detection of white spot virus in previous consignments. The ban had posed a persistent challenge for Indian exporters—particularly prawn farmers and traders in North Andhra Pradesh—who were eager to regain access to the Australian market after the recent US tariffs disrupted trade.
   
On the third day of his Australian tour, Lokesh confirmed that the barrier had been lifted. He said the approval would give a significant boost to India’s aquaculture exporters and help reduce dependence on a single export destination.

“A long-standing hurdle for Indian seafood exporters has been Australia’s restrictions on unpeeled prawns due to white spot virus detection. Today, the first import approval for Indian prawns has been granted,” Lokesh said on social media, calling the decision a major step forward for the sector.
 
Boost for Indian exporters and coastal economy
 
The move is expected to reopen a key market for Indian seafood exporters and provide fresh momentum to the aquaculture sector, especially in Andhra Pradesh’s coastal regions.
 
Industry stakeholders said the approval could create new opportunities for India’s shrimp and prawn farmers, who have been grappling with weak global demand and higher tariffs in other major markets.
 
Lokesh expressed gratitude to both the Indian and Australian governments for resolving the issue and facilitating renewed trade.
 
“This is a victory for India’s seafood exporters and for Andhra’s farmers who have been waiting for this opportunity,” Lokesh said.
 
Wider implications for India’s seafood exports
 
The resumption of exports to Australia marks a diversification milestone for India’s seafood trade, which has been heavily reliant on the United States.
 
Industry experts believe the development could strengthen India’s position in global seafood markets, with Australia’s decision serving as a positive precedent for other nations to ease restrictions.
 

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

