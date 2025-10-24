Friday, October 24, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australia launches First Nations mission to boost mining ties with India

Australia launches First Nations mission to boost mining ties with India

Under the mission, a delegation including eight Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) companies, all of which are Australian First Nations-owned, will visit India

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia will send its first-ever First Nations business mission to India this month to strengthen trade and investment links between Indigenous Australian enterprises and India’s mining and renewable energy sectors.
 
The mission, led by the Perth USAsia Centre and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia on behalf of the Australian government, will take place from October 26 to November 3, 2025, across Mumbai (October 26-28), New Delhi (October 28-30), and Kolkata (October 30-November 2).
 
Under the mission, a delegation including eight Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) companies, all of which are Australian First Nations-owned, will visit India. Australian First Nations are Aboriginal people who represent one of the oldest continuous civilisations on Earth. They were Australia’s first diplomats, traders, innovators, and knowledge holders.
 
 
The businesses will explore partnership opportunities and showcase their expertise at India’s largest mining conference, the International Mining, Equipment and Minerals Exhibition, in Kolkata.
 
Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, said the mission reflects Australia’s commitment to advancing Indigenous rights globally and helping First Nations communities benefit from India’s dynamic economy.

“India offers an enormous opportunity for Australian First Nations industries, whether it’s exporting agrifood and native botanicals, art and design, or developing cyber, clean energy, or mining solutions,” Green said.
 
The eight Western Australian companies represent diverse areas of innovation — from electric vehicle conversions and sustainable chemicals to engineering, safety, and cryogenic services.
 
Among them are Electric Power Conversions Australia, which retrofits diesel mining trucks to electric; Woollahara Group, a manufacturer of fuel-efficiency chemicals; and Carey Mining Group, Western Australia’s largest 100 per cent First Nations-owned mining business.
 

Topics : Australia Mining industry mining sector India Australia

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

