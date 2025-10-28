Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Canada Express Entry: 302 foreigners invited under provincial nominee draw

Canada Express Entry: 302 foreigners invited under provincial nominee draw

Canada's latest Express Entry draw issued 302 invitations to Provincial Nominee Program candidates, with a CRS cut-off of 761 as competition remains tight in 2025

Canada, Ottawa, Ontario

Canada Express Entry 2025 . Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Canada has issued another category-specific Express Entry draw, selecting skilled workers chosen by provinces to support local labour needs. The draw took place on October 27, 2025, and continued the government’s focus on the Provincial Nominee Program.
 
What the Provincial Nominee Program does
The programme allows provinces and territories to nominate people whose skills and experience match their economies. A nomination also speeds up the route to permanent residency because it sits within the national Express Entry system.
 
IRCC invited 302 candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 761. The score requirement dropped by 17 points compared with the previous draw on October 14.
 
 
October 27 Canada Express Entry draw details:

Programme: Provincial Nominee Program
CRS cut-off: 761
Invitations issued: 302
Tie-break rule: Profiles submitted on or after September 26, 2025
 
A nomination gives a 600-point boost to a candidate’s score, which means even those with lower base points become highly competitive once selected by a province.
 
Who was eligible
Only applicants who already held a valid provincial nomination and an active Express Entry profile were included in this round. They must have qualified under one of the federal programmes:
Federal Skilled Worker
Federal Skilled Trades
Canadian Experience Class
 
Profiles were ranked from highest to lowest, with tie-break rules used for identical scores. Those without a nomination were not considered.
 
CRS score distribution in the pool (as of October 26, 2025)
601–1200: 306 candidates
501–600: 25,997
451–500: 69,503
401–450: 72,542
351–400: 52,468
301–350: 19,410
0–300: 8,027
Total: 248,253
 
Why scores stay above 700 for PNP draws
The 600-point nomination drives up total scores instantly. Growing demand from provinces in 2025 and lower admission targets for the year have increased competition among applicants. Recent PNP rounds have landed in the 700–860 range, reflecting those pressures.
 
How candidates secure a provincial nomination
• Match skills with provinces that need them
• Maintain an updated Express Entry profile and indicate interest in specific provinces
• Respond to a provincial Notification of Interest when issued
• Submit documents such as language tests, education checks and proof of funds
• Receive nomination and proceed to a permanent residency application
 
Examples of where demand exists include software roles in Ontario, healthcare roles in British Columbia, energy sector jobs in Alberta and marine occupations in Atlantic Canada.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

