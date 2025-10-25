Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore; accused held

Two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore; accused held

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said that the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a caf when a man on a motorcycle started following them

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday arrested the man involved in the incident that occurred on the Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning, an official said.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said that the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a caf when a man on a motorcycle started following them.

He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off, she said.

The duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.

 

On getting information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements and registered a first information report under section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

The official said that a bystander noted the suspect's motorcycle number, based on which the accused, Akil Khan, was apprehended.

"Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australia Australia cricket team women in India Crime against women

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

