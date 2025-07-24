Canada invites 4,000 foreigners in healthcare, social services for PR

Canada has issued 4,000 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residency in its latest Express Entry draw held on July 22, 2025. The draw focused on candidates working in 37 healthcare and social services occupations.
The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score cut-off for this draw was 475, down 29 points from the previous category-specific draw for the same sector held in June 2025.
Candidates needed to have created their Express Entry profile before 1:08 p.m. UTC on March 13, 2025 to be eligible.
Occupations invited under the draw
The following roles were considered in the latest round:
Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses
General practitioners and family physicians
Dentists, pharmacists, physiotherapists and optometrists
Psychologists, social workers, and counsellors
Licensed practical nurses, medical technologists and technicians
Veterinary technicians and veterinarians
Massage therapists, chiropractors, dieticians and audiologists
Nurse aides and patient service associates
Paramedical occupations
Pharmacy and therapy assistants
A complete list of all 37 eligible National Occupation Classification (NOC) codes was published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
Canada’s Express Entry system in July 2025
This was the fourth Express Entry draw of the month. Previous draws included:
July 21: 202 ITAs under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) with a CRS cut-off of 788
July 8: 3,000 ITAs under the Canadian Experience Class with a CRS cut-off of 518
July 7: 356 ITAs under another PNP draw with a CRS cut-off of 750
So far in 2025, IRCC has issued 49,403 ITAs through the Express Entry system. The total number of candidates in the pool stood at 256,914 as of July 20, 2025.
Category-based selection helps lower CRS candidates
For candidates with CRS scores below 500, category-based selection continues to be one of the most accessible pathways to permanent residency. To qualify under this route, applicants must:
< Have a minimum of six months of full-time, continuous work experience
< This work must be in one of the designated occupations
< The experience can be gained inside or outside Canada
What is the Provincial Nominee Program?
Canada’s PNP allows provinces and territories (except Quebec and Nunavut) to nominate skilled individuals for permanent residency. Each region has its own selection streams targeting workers, graduates and business owners who can contribute to the local economy.
Express Entry draws this year have largely concentrated on PNP candidates, while other draws have been directed towards French-language speakers, Canadian Experience Class applicants, and category-specific occupations.