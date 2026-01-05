Monday, January 05, 2026 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Immigration changes in January 2026: Key updates from major destinations

Immigration changes in January 2026: Key updates from major destinations

US, UK, Canada, Singapore, Ireland, NZ, EU, France, Gulf implement immigration changes, including fee hikes, stricter eligibility, and enhanced security measures

For many Indian families, the year ahead brings tougher rules, higher documentation demands and a more selective global climate for residency. Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As 2026 begins, immigration rules across major economies are seeing notable changes, with fee hikes, stricter eligibility, and enhanced security measures. For Indian professionals seeking opportunities abroad, these updates, sourced from official government notifications, could influence job mobility, family migration, and relocation plans.
 
United States
According to USCIS and the Department of State:
 
·  Fees for select applications have risen slightly, e.g., employment authorisation (I-765) from $550 to $560 and temporary protected status (I-821) from $500 to $510.
 
·  H-1B lottery for FY27 will prioritise higher wages and skills from March 2026 registrations.

Impact: Costs may challenge small businesses, while visa bans disrupt recruitment from affected regions. H-1B reforms favour highly skilled talent, particularly in tech.
 
 
United Kingdom
The Home Office has introduced:
 
·  Higher language requirements for Skilled Worker visas, raising the English level from B1 to B2 for first-time applicants from January 8.
 
·  Streamlined online process for EU Settlement Scheme refusals and cancellations, with fees and a 28-day response window.
 
Impact: Recruitment of non-EU talent may slow, and language barriers could affect service sectors.
 
Other key countries
·  Canada: Parents/Grandparents Program paused indefinitely; study permit allocations capped, according to IRCC.
 
·  Singapore: Shortage Occupation List bonus introduced to attract tech and engineering talent; stricter overstay enforcement begins January 30, according to ICA/MOM.
 
·  Ireland: Minimum wage rises to €14.15/hour, affecting employment permit applications, according to Gov.ie.
 
·  New Zealand: Police certificate requirements for temporary visas, seasonal worker leave changes, according to Immigration NZ.
 
·  European Union: Entry/Exit System launches January 9; ETIAS visa-waiver approvals to start later in 2026, according to eu-LISA/EC.
 
·  France: Civic exam and language tests mandatory for naturalisation; work permit restrictions continue in high-demand sectors, according to interieur.gouv.fr
 
·  Gulf countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia): No changes; standard visa rules apply.
 
What does this mean for Indian professionals?
Overall, countries are tightening controls while selectively encouraging skilled entrants. Tech, healthcare and specialised trades remain in demand, but rising fees, language requirements, and visa suspensions could shift talent flows toward Singapore, Canada or other migration-friendly destinations.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

