Planning New Zealand travel or study? Visa centre fees go up from 2026

Planning New Zealand travel or study? Visa centre fees go up from 2026

Visa application centre service charges will be higher from January, adding to upfront costs for applicants from India and other countries

New Zealand Flag

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Indian students, professionals, and tourists planning to apply for a New Zealand visa will face higher service costs from January 1, 2026. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has confirmed an increase in service fees charged by select Visa Application Centres (VACs) operated by third-party vendors, including those in India.
 
The revision applies only to VAC service charges and does not change the visa application fees payable directly to Immigration New Zealand. The announcement was issued by INZ on December 15, 2025.

 

Why the fees are going up

According to Immigration New Zealand, the increase is intended to offset rising overseas operating costs and inflation affecting the delivery of visa support services such as biometric capture, document handling, and passport submission. INZ clarified that the change applies only in listed countries and territories and does not affect applicants in non-listed locations or those who apply fully online without using VAC services.
 

Countries and territories affected

The revised fees will apply to applicants using VACs in the following 26 countries and territories, as listed by Immigration New Zealand and echoed by immigration advisory firms:
 
Asia-Pacific: Australia, Bangladesh, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Nepal and Bhutan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Samoa, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vanuatu, Vietnam

Middle East and Africa: Iran, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates
 
Europe and the Americas: United Kingdom, United States
 
Indian applicants are among the largest user groups of VAC services for New Zealand visas, particularly for student and temporary work categories.
 

How much more applicants may pay

Immigration New Zealand has not published the revised fee schedule. At present, VAC service charges typically range between NZD 50 and NZD 150 per application, depending on the country and services used. Advisory firm Y-Axis Overseas Careers has indicated that applicants in affected locations, including India, could see an increase of around 10 per cent- 20 per cent, though the final impact will vary by centre. 
Applicants have been advised to check updated charges on the websites of VAC operators such as VFS Global, which manages New Zealand visa centres in India.
 

Why India matters to New Zealand’s visa system

New Zealand processed over 250,000 visa applications in the 2024-25 period, with India ranking among the
 
top source countries for temporary work and study visas, according to Immigration New Zealand’s official performance reporting and migration statistics for the 2024/25 financial year (July 2024–June 2025). INZ data show consistently high volumes across temporary visa categories, with India remaining a key contributor.
 

The broader context

New Zealand’s move mirrors similar increases in visa-related charges by countries such as the UK and Australia in recent years. For Indian applicants, the change does not alter eligibility or visa rules but does make early financial planning more important, especially for those targeting the 2026 intake and travel season. 

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

