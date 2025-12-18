Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Low haemoglobin? Doctors explain how food choices can help raise levels

Low haemoglobin? Doctors explain how food choices can help raise levels

From iron and protein to vitamin C pairings, experts explain how everyday food choices can improve haemoglobin levels and when diet alone may not be enough

food for low haemoglobin

Low haemoglobin and anaemia are often linked to diet, nutrient absorption and everyday food choices, experts say.(Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Low haemoglobin is no longer a niche health issue. Doctors say it is showing up across age groups during routine health checks, often missed until fatigue or dizziness sets in. The good news is that, in many cases, food choices can make a meaningful difference.
 
“During preventive health check-ups, we commonly find anaemia in children, young girls, pregnant women and women around menopause,” says Dr Tarique Naiyer Jamil, Associate Consultant, Internal Medicine, Medanta Patna. He adds that iron deficiency anaemia is also widely seen in patients with kidney disorders, compromised immunity, or those recovering from trauma, sepsis or major illness.
 
 

Why haemoglobin is needed more than iron

 
Haemoglobin is not built on iron alone. “Haemoglobin is made up of heme and globin, which means iron and protein are both essential for its formation,” Dr Jamil explains. This is why haemoglobin levels may remain low despite iron-rich foods or supplements if overall protein intake is inadequate.
 
This becomes particularly relevant in restrictive diets or during prolonged illness, where protein deficiency can quietly contribute to anaemia.
 
Dietary habits also play a key role in how much iron the body actually absorbs. According to Kanchan Khurana, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida, drinking tea or coffee immediately after meals significantly reduces iron absorption, while excessive intake of fizzy drinks can interfere with nutrient uptake.

Phytates, naturally present in grains and legumes, may hinder absorption if foods are poorly prepared. “This effect can be reduced with proper soaking and correct cooking methods,” Khurana explains. While iron and calcium are often advised separately, nature sometimes breaks the rule. “Ragi, or finger millet, is naturally rich in both iron and calcium,” she notes.
 
Iron from plant sources, known as non-heme iron, is absorbed more efficiently in the presence of vitamin C. “Vitamin C helps convert ferric iron into ferrous iron, which the body can absorb more easily,” Khurana says.
 

Foods that help improve haemoglobin levels

 
Rather than focusing on single “superfoods”, doctors and nutritionists stress the importance of regular, well-paired foods that improve iron intake and absorption.
 
  • Ragi (finger millet): Naturally rich in iron and calcium. Works well as ragi roti, porridge or dosa, especially when paired with paneer or vegetables.
  • Lentils and dals: A key plant source of iron and protein. Cooking dals with tomatoes or adding lemon improves absorption.
  • Leafy greens: Spinach, amaranth and fenugreek provide iron and folate. Dishes like dal palak combine iron with protein.
  • Black chana: A good iron source. Cooking it in an iron vessel and finishing with lemon enhances uptake.
  • Beetroot: Supports red blood cell production. Can be added to salads, juices or cooked vegetables.
  • Dates: Iron-rich and energy-dense. Useful as snacks or added to milk for those with low energy levels.
  • Non-vegetarian foods such as red meat, liver and organ meats, dark meat poultry, fish like sardines and tuna, and shellfish provide heme iron, which is absorbed more efficiently by the body.
 
Simple meal pairings such as ragi with paneer, poha with lemon, lentils cooked with tomatoes, dal palak, and black chana cooked in an iron vessel and finished with a squeeze of lemon can significantly improve absorption without relying on supplements.
"With good nutrition, you can begin to see improvement in haemoglobin after 3–4 weeks, but noticeable changes take 2–3 months," says Dr Jamil.
He adds that resistance training and cardio exercises make the body produce additional red blood cells, and help in raising haemoglobin levels naturally.
 

Signs your haemoglobin may be low

 
Low haemoglobin often shows up subtly. Pale eyes, face or nails, dizziness, low energy, getting tired easily, breathlessness, and menstrual changes such as scanty periods, missed cycles or excessive pain can all be warning signs.
 

When to seek medical help

 
A haemoglobin level below 10 g/dL should be a concern even in otherwise healthy individuals and efforts should begin with dietary correction. “However, levels below 7 g/dL are a medical emergency and require immediate medical attention,” Khurana stresses.
 
Food can be powerful medicine, but knowing when to move beyond the plate is just as important. 

Also read - Anaemia isn't just about iron: Doctors bust myths and share real causes

 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

