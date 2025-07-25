Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thailand-Cambodia conflict: Indian tourists must avoid these 7 places

Thailand-Cambodia conflict: Indian tourists must avoid these 7 places

India warns travellers to avoid 7 Thai provinces after deadly border clashes with Cambodia force over 1 lakh evacuations and disrupt tourism

A woman and her daughter, evacuating from Pong Tuek village, in Banthey Empel district, around 20 km (12 miles) from the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple, rest at a temporary shelter in Cambodia. REUTERS/Soveit Yarn

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Planning to visit Thailand anytime soon? You may need to rethink your plans. The Indian Embassy in Thailand has advised against travel to several provinces following deadly clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.
 
On Friday, the embassy issued a public advisory cautioning Indian tourists against visiting seven provinces where tensions have escalated. These include:
 
1. Ubon Ratchathani
2. Surin
3. Sisaket

4. Buriram
5. Sa Kaeo
6. Chanthaburi
7. Trat
 
“In view of the situation near Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom,” the embassy said in a post on X.
 
 
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) echoed the warning, noting that “several attractions in 7 provinces are now not recommended for visiting.” These areas have reportedly been vacated, with residents living within 40 kilometres of the Cambodian border relocated to safer zones.
 
Casualties and displacement on both sides
 
According to Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, 14 Thai nationals have died and 46 others were injured in the ongoing conflict. Cambodia has not released any information about casualties on its side, Xinhua reported on Thursday evening.
 
CNN, citing Thai officials, reported that over one lakh people have fled their homes within just two days of fighting. The Thai Ministry of Interior confirmed that more than 100,000 civilians have been moved to temporary shelters.
 
On the Cambodian side, local authorities in Oddar Meanchey province said nearly 4,000 residents from border villages have been displaced.
 
India one of Thailand’s top inbound markets
 
India has been among the top source countries for Thailand’s tourism sector in recent years. The Tourism Authority of Thailand reported over one million arrivals from India by mid-June 2025, continuing the momentum from 2024, which saw 2.1 million Indian visitors.
 
Tourists from India can enter Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days. The country now uses the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) for faster immigration clearance at entry points.
 
With the peak holiday season approaching, TAT had projected further growth in Indian arrivals. However, the current unrest near the eastern border may dampen travel plans to some parts of the country.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

