Monday, April 28, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Thailand launches Digital Arrival card for foreign visitors amid crackdown

Thailand launches Digital Arrival card for foreign visitors amid crackdown

Starting Monday, travelers can fill up the Thailand Digital Arrival Card for trips beginning Thursday. The online card replaces the previously used paper form, and is mandatory for all foreigners

Tourists, tourism

Tourists visit Wat Arun Ratchawararam Rathawaramahawihan in Bangkok.Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Thomas Kutty Abraham
  Thailand will require foreign visitors to fill up a pre-departure digital form from May 1, a move that will make it easy for authorities to track travelers amid a broadening crackdown against human trafficking into Southeast Asia’s illegal cybercrime centers.    Starting Monday, travelers can fill up the Thailand Digital Arrival Card for trips beginning Thursday. The online card replaces the previously used paper form, and is mandatory for all foreigners entering the country by air, land or sea routes, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The forms can be accessed on the Thai Immigration Bureau’s website.
 
 
The arrival cards will be synced with Thai immigration bureau’s biometric database, which will allow for screening of criminal backgrounds of visitors, Choengron Rimpadee, chief of the Immigration Division 2 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, told reporters last week. 

Also Read

Plane crash

Six killed as police plane crashes near popular beach town in Thailand

PremiumThailand offers a deep history reflected in its ornate temples, traditional festivals, and unique local customs that give visitors a genuine taste of its heritage

Thailand: Great food, better sights, and plenty of cultural attractions

Relief aid, relief material, rescue

India sends 442 tonnes of food aid to quake-hit Myanmar on INS Gharial

PM Narendra Modi met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok

PM Modi meets Myanmar military leader at BIMSTEC Summit, extends support

earthquake, Myanmar

Quad joins forces to streamline aid delivery for Myanmar quake victims

 
The introduction of mandatory pre-departure card comes in the wake of a multinational crackdown against criminal gangs operating cyber scam centers in border towns of Myanmar and Cambodia. The viral kidnapping of a Chinese actor earlier this year triggered the campaign as traffickings through Thailand have stoked security concerns among Chinese travelers, who were the largest group of tourists last year. 
Thailand is popular among tourists for its tropical climate, pristine beaches, a vibrant nightlife and Buddhist temples. The industry, which employs one in five of the country’s workforce and accounts for about 13% of gross domestic product, has welcomed about 12 million tourists since the start of the year, little changed from a year earlier. 
 
Travelers may submit the online forms up to three days before their scheduled arrival date and they can be submitted individually or as a group, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Required details include passport information, personal and travel details, accommodation in Thailand, and a basic health declaration. It’s modeled on the digital arrival card requirements in many other countries.
 
Still, the mandatory arrival cards are unlikely to affect tourism sentiment, according to Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents. 
 

More From This Section

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada polls 2025: What today's vote means for Indian immigrants, students

Donald Trump, Trump

H-4 kids of Indian H-1B workers face US visa expiry at 21: What next?

Donald Trump, Trump

133 students, mostly Indians, get US visas, SEVIS restored: Impact decoded

Pakistani

India scraps SAARC visa for Pakistanis: What is the scheme? Decoded

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada elections 2025: What each party says on immigration, PR, visa policy

Topics : Thailand foreign travel biometric data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOIndia Pakistan LoC ClashIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon