Thailand plans to cut visa-free tourists' stay from 60 to 30 days

Thailand plans to cut visa-free tourists' stay from 60 to 30 days

The new visa restrictions could affect long-term visitors, including digital nomads, remote workers, and retirees, many of whom depend on visa-free stays to extend their time in the country

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Thailand is set to reduce the duration of visa-free stays for foreign tourists from 60 to 30 days, a move aimed at curbing illegal business activities within the country.
 
According to media reports, this decision, announced by Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, has been agreed upon in principle by various ministries. The new visa restrictions are expected to impact passport holders from 93 countries who previously enjoyed longer stays.
 
The Association of Thai Travel Agents has raised concerns about the increasing number of foreigners engaging in illegal work or business activities in the country.

According to the Bangkok Post report, the Thai Hotels Association said the long visa-free period may be partly to blame for the increase in condominium units being illegally rented out to foreign guests.
 
 
The change is part of a broader effort to address concerns regarding foreigners exploiting the visa exemption scheme for unauthorised work and business activities. If enforced, the change would represent a rollback of the tourism-friendly policy introduced in July 2024, highlighting the government’s attempt to balance economic advantages with tighter regulations.
 
Officials are expected to announce the official implementation date soon, along with potential exemptions or transitional measures for impacted travelers. While Thailand continues to welcome tourists, the government is making it clear that long-term stays without valid visas will no longer be permitted.
 
For those used to the flexibility of a 60-day stay — such as digital nomads, retirees, or long-term vacationers not utilising other visas — the change may necessitate adjustments. Travelers wishing to stay longer would need to apply for a tourist visa in advance, which generally permits a 60-day stay with a 30-day extension option. Alternatively, they may have to exit and re-enter the country after 30 days, potentially facing extra costs and logistical hurdles.
 
Tourism plays an important role in Thailand's economy, the second-largest in Southeast Asia. The government aims to draw over 40 million foreign visitors in 2025, exceeding the previous record set in 2019. As of March 9, the country has received 7.66 million international travelers, reflecting a 4.4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
 

Topics : Thailand Visa BS Web Reports finance

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

