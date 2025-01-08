Business Standard

Thailand eyes 40 million tourists by 2025 with relaxed visa policies

Thailand eyes 40 million tourists by 2025 with relaxed visa policies

Tourists spent approximately 1.67 trillion baht ($66 billion) in 2024

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Thailand has set an ambitious target of welcoming 40 million international tourists in 2025, building on the strong recovery seen in 2024. The country recorded 35.5 million arrivals last year, a 26% rise from 2023, as eased entry rules and targeted visa policies spurred growth.  
 
Surge in arrivals and spending
 
Tourists spent approximately 1.67 trillion baht ($66 billion) in 2024, a 34% increase from the previous year, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The final week of 2024 saw more than 900,000 visitors, the highest weekly figure since 2020.  
 
As per Thai government reports, the top five source countries for visitors in 2024 were:  
 
 
China: 6.7 million  

Malaysia: 4.9 million  
India: 2.1 million  
South Korea: 1.8 million  
Russia: 1.7 million  
 
Although the total fell short of the tourism ministry’s target of 36.7 million for 2024, it closely aligned with the Bank of Thailand’s forecast of 36 million.  
 
Boost from Indian tourists
Thailand has implemented several policies to encourage travel from Indian tourists, a growing market:  
 
Visa-free entry: Introduced in November 2023, this policy allows Indian visitors to stay for up to 60 days, with an optional 30-day extension. Initially planned to end in 2024, the visa-free scheme has been extended indefinitely.  
 
Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA): Launched in January 2025, the ETA system offers a streamlined visa application process for Indian travellers requiring travel permits.  
 
Tourism’s economic role
 
Tourism remains a crucial sector for Thailand, contributing 12% to GDP and supporting nearly 20% of the nation’s jobs. For 2025, the government expects tourism revenue to reach 2.8 trillion baht (approximately $78.4 billion), fuelled by 40 million foreign arrivals and 200 million domestic trips.  
 
Moreover, Thailand plans to promote its tourism sector with the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025" campaign. This initiative is expected to boost Thailand's tourism through new attractions, vibrant cultural celebrations, and strengthened global collaboration. The upcoming third season of The White Lotus, set in luxury Thai hotels, is also expected to draw international attention.  
 
The legalisation of same-sex marriage has further strengthened Thailand’s appeal as a welcoming destination for LGBTQ travellers, boosting its reputation as a top global travel hotspot.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

