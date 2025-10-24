Friday, October 24, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US plans to cut EB-5 investor visa fees by up to 17%, add $95 tech charge

US plans to cut EB-5 investor visa fees by up to 17%, add $95 tech charge

US DHS plans to cut EB-5 investor visa fees by up to 17% and add a $95 technology charge under new rules for foreign investors seeking US green cards

US visa, H4, H1B

US EB-5 Investor Fee visa. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Department of Homeland Security plans to lower fees for foreign investors applying for the EB-5 visa. Fees for key applications could fall by up to 17 per cent, and a new $95 technology charge will be added to support online processing.
 
What is EB-5 visa
 
The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme offers about 10,000 visas each year to foreign nationals and their dependents who invest at least $1.05 million or $800,000 in a targeted employment area in a US business that creates at least 10 full-time jobs.
 
Targeted employment areas include rural regions, locations with high unemployment rates, and certain infrastructure projects. This investment provides a path to permanent residency (a green card) for the investor and their immediate family.
 
 
What the new rule proposes

Also Read

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

EB-5 visas exhausted for FY2025, issuances to restart on October 1: USCIS

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US green card: Why Indians on H-1B and F-1 visas are choosing EB-5 route

US visa, H4, H1B

US EB-5 visa route gaining traction among Indians, says immigration expert

US visa, H4, H1B

US Visa Bulletin Sept 2025: Indian employment-based green cards may freeze

US visa, H4, H1B

EB-5: Visa dates for Indian investors jump 6 months, Green Card line clears

 
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it intends to adjust Employment-Based Immigration, Fifth Preference (EB-5) filing fees charged by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
 
The proposed rule, reviewed by Business Standard, also introduces a new Form I-527 for investors whose Regional Center was terminated or debarred, particularly those who filed before March 2022 and are awaiting adjudication.
 
DHS outlined several proposed changes, including:
 
• Adjusting EB-5 programme fees across all investor petitions
• Introducing a USCIS EB-5 technology fee
• Codifying EB-5 Integrity Fund fees and penalties
• Establishing the new Form I-527, Amendment to Legacy Form I-526
• Clarifying how spouses and children can file separate I-829 petitions if not included in the main investor’s application
 
Proposed EB-5 fee structure
 
The following table shows the revised EB-5–related fees under the proposal:
 
I-526 Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor (with $95 technology fee)
 
Current fee: $11,160
Proposed fee: $9,625
Change: −$1,535 (−14 per cent)
 
I-526E Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor (with $95 technology fee)
 
Current fee: $11,160
Proposed fee: $9,625
Change: −$1,535 (−14 per cent)
 
I-526E Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor — Amendment
 
Current fee: $11,160
Proposed fee: $9,530
Change: −$1,630 (−15 per cent)
 
I-527 Amendment to Legacy Form I-526
 
Current fee: $0
Proposed fee: $8,000
 
I-829 Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status
 
Current fee: $9,525
Proposed fee: $7,860
Change: −$1,665 (−17 per cent)
 
I-956 Application for Regional Center Designation — Initial (with termination cost)
 
Current fee: $47,695
Proposed fee: $28,895
Change: −$18,800 (−39 per cent)
 
I-956 Application for Regional Center Designation — Amendment (with termination cost)
 
Current fee: $47,695
Proposed fee: $18,480
Change: −$29,215 (−61 per cent)
 
I-956F Application for Approval of Investment in a Commercial Enterprise — Initial or Amendment (with termination cost)
 
Current fee: $47,695
Proposed fee: $29,935
Change: −$17,760 (−37 per cent)
 
I-956G Regional Center Annual Statement — Initial, Amendment, or Supplement
 
Current fee: $4,470
Proposed fee: $2,740
Change: −$1,730 (−39 per cent)
 
I-956H Bona Fides of Persons Involved with Regional Center Programme
 
Current fee: $0
Proposed fee: $55
 
I-956K Registration for Direct and Third-Party Promoters
 
Current fee: $0
Proposed fee: $2,740
 
Why the adjustment was necessary
 
The DHS noted that USCIS does not usually perform fee reviews for individual programmes. However, under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, the agency must review costs specific to the EB-5 category, prompting a departure from its standard fee-setting practices.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

'H-1B visa system spammed with fraud': White House backs Trump's fee hike

Canada, Ottawa, Ontario

Canada sees nearly 60% drop in international student arrivals in 2025

New Zealand

New Zealand to launch new visa for entrepreneurs investing Rs 5-10 crore

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada to launch new immigration plan to attract foreign talent, skills

IGI Airport

London scholar stopped from entering India: What new Immigration Act says

Topics : EB-5 visa US visa BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon