Home / Immigration / New Zealand to launch new visa for entrepreneurs investing Rs 5-10 crore

New Zealand to launch new visa for entrepreneurs investing Rs 5-10 crore

New Zealand will roll out a new Business Investor Work Visa on November 24, 2025, offering entrepreneurs a route to residence through investments of NZ$1-2 million in established local businesses

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

New Zealand will introduce a new Business Investor Work Visa on November 24, 2025, offering experienced entrepreneurs a pathway to residence while encouraging investment in established local firms. The visa will allow applicants to include their partners and dependent children and will be valid for up to four years, government agency Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said on Wednesday.
 
What the new visa offers
 
The programme provides two investment options:
 
< NZ$1 million (around Rs 5 crore) with a three-year work-to-residence route.
< NZ$2 million (around Rs 10 crore) with a faster residence pathway after 12 months.

Applicants must invest in a business that has been operating for at least five years. They must also have NZ$500,000 (about Rs 2.5 crore) in reserve funds and demonstrate substantial business experience, such as owning a company with at least five full-time staff or generating NZ$1 million in annual revenue.
 
 
Applicants must be under 55 years of age, meet English language standards, and pass standard health and character checks.
 
Which businesses qualify and which don’t
 
Certain business categories will not qualify for investment under the visa. These include:
 
• Convenience stores
• Discount shops
• Drop-shipping operations
• Fast food outlets
• Gambling
• Tobacco and vaping businesses
• Adult entertainment
• Home-based enterprises
• Franchised operations
• Immigration advisory services
 
The pathway to residence
 
After operating the business for the required period, investors may be eligible to apply for the Business Investor Resident Visa. To qualify, they must:
 
• Be actively involved in managing their business
• Maintain ownership and keep the business solvent
• Sustain at least five full-time equivalent jobs
• Create one new full-time job for a New Zealand citizen or resident that lasts at least 12 months
• Spend at least 184 days a year in New Zealand for three consecutive years
• Continue to meet health and character requirements
 
A new route for global investors
 
According to New Zealand’s Immigration Department, the new visa is intended to draw skilled investors who can strengthen the country’s economy by supporting established enterprises and creating local employment. It also provides a clearer route to residence compared with earlier investor schemes.
 
“New Zealand welcomes businesspeople who bring genuine investment and experience to help our economy grow,” said a spokesperson for Immigration New Zealand. “This new visa provides a practical way for investors to establish themselves while contributing to local jobs and innovation.”

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

