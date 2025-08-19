Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Visa demand jumps 32% as Indians rush abroad on Independence Day weekend

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Indians used the Independence Day long weekend to squeeze in quick international breaks, with short-haul destinations seeing a spike in demand.
 
Data from Atlys, the visa processing platform, shows that visa applications for the period were up 32 per cent compared with a regular weekend. Nearly 60 per cent of bookings were for destinations such as Bali, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Dubai and Thailand, which combine short flights with straightforward visa processes.
 
Why short-haul trips are on the rise
 
These destinations offered the right balance of ease and experiences, making them attractive for holidays that could be planned with little notice. For many, it was an opportunity to travel abroad without facing long visa queues or paperwork.
 
 
The influence of social media has played a role too. Cafés in Bali, bike tours in Vietnam and nightlife in Dubai have become popular choices for travellers seeking shareable experiences.

The surge was seen across metros and smaller towns alike. Visa activity from tier 2 cities such as Surat, Jaipur and Mohali was up 35 per cent, while Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore continued to contribute the largest volumes.
 
Millennials made up the biggest share of travellers at 57 per cent, followed by Gen Z at 22 per cent, showing how younger groups are driving this wave of weekend getaways.
 
Atlys said its visa sale during the period added to the momentum, reducing cost barriers and encouraging last-minute plans. A large portion of applications was linked specifically to long weekend trips.
 
“What we’re seeing is a mindset shift. Indians are no longer waiting months to plan a holiday. A long weekend is now enough reason to cross a border. The destinations driving this surge, from Bali to Dubai, all share easy visa access, and that convenience is redefining how India travels,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive of Atlys.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

