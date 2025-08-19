Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canada Express Entry: 192 foreigners get PR invites, cut-off hits 800

Canada

Toronto pedestrian crossing with modern tall financial buildings in the background. Toronto, Canada. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Canada on Monday invited 192 foreigners to apply for permanent residency through the Express Entry system under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). To be considered in this draw, candidates needed:
 
• A minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 800
• An Express Entry profile created before 7:17 p.m., Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) on 11 February 2025
 
What is Canada Express Entry?
 
Express Entry is the main pathway for skilled immigrants seeking permanent residency in Canada, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). It manages applications under three federal programmes:

• Federal Skilled Worker Program
 
• Federal Skilled Trades Program
• Canadian Experience Class (CEC)
 
All eligible candidates are placed in a pool and ranked using the CRS. Those with the highest scores receive invitations to apply (ITAs) during regular draws.
 
Although PNP candidates are first selected by provinces, they are entered into Express Entry. A provincial nomination adds 600 CRS points, giving them a major advantage in the pool.
 
How the Provincial Nominee Program works
 
The PNP allows provinces and territories to nominate individuals who fit their local labour market needs. Each province operates its own streams with distinct criteria.
 
Many of these streams are linked with Express Entry. Once a candidate is nominated, the additional 600 CRS points usually guarantee them an invitation in the next round.
 
The programme provides:
 
• Pathways tailored for skilled workers and entrepreneurs
• In some streams, quicker processing than other immigration routes
• Opportunities to settle beyond Canada’s major cities
 
Quebec does not take part in the PNP system. It runs its own selection programme for economic migrants.
 
Express Entry draws in August 2025
 
August 18: Provincial Nominee Program – 192 invitations, CRS cut-off 800
August 8: French language proficiency – 2,500 invitations, CRS cut-off 481
August 7: Canadian Experience Class – 1,000 invitations, CRS cut-off 534
August 6: Provincial Nominee Program – 225 invitations, CRS cut-off 739
 
Monday’s draw was the fourth of the month and had the second-highest CRS score of the year at 800. The highest so far in 2025 was 802 in a PNP draw held in February.
 
This was the second PNP draw of August, following a French-language draw on 8 August, a CEC draw on 7 August, and another PNP draw on 6 August.
 
Express Entry trends in 2025
 
So far this year, IRCC has issued 53,320 ITAs through Express Entry. Most of these have gone to PNP candidates, with the rest spread across other categories.
 
Breakdown of draws in 2025:
 
• Provincial Nominee Program (PNP): 15
• Canadian Experience Class (CEC): 8
• French-language proficiency: 4
• Healthcare and social services: 3
• Education: 1

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

