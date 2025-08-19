Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New Zealand makes student visas digital-only, Indians to see easier access

New Zealand makes student visas digital-only, Indians to see easier access

New Zealand has made student visas fully digital under its Immigration Online system, as part of a wider plan to double its international education sector by 2034

New Zealand

New Zealand recorded a net migration gain of 26,400 over the year, a steep decline from 100,400 in the year to March 2024. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand has shifted all student visa applications to a digital-only format through Immigration New Zealand’s upgraded Immigration Online system. The rollout comes a month after Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s government set out its ambition to double the size of the country’s international education market by 2034.
 
First category under long-term programme
 
Student visas are the first to be moved entirely under the government’s seven-year “Our Future Services” programme, which is designed to modernise visa processing and improve user experience, according to Immigration New Zealand (INZ), the operational processing arm of New Zealand government's immigration system.
 
The change applies to:
 
 
• Fee paying student visa

• Pathway visa
• English language visa
• Exchange visa
• New Zealand government scholarship visa
• Foreign government-supported student visa
 
“Our ambition is to provide a trusted, world-class immigration service. Customers and staff are at the heart of our future services, ensuring a simpler, faster, and more transparent visa experience,” said Immigration New Zealand.
 
Transition timeline
 
Applicants who lodged their forms before August 17, 2025, on the old platform will still be processed there and do not need to reapply. But draft applications left incomplete must be submitted by September 17, 2025, or they will be deleted. From then on, only the new system will be operational.
 
Paper-based applications will no longer be accepted. Immigration New Zealand has advised students to apply at least three months before travelling to avoid delays during the peak period.
 
The digital transition is part of a plan to bring all visa categories, including visitor, work and permanent residency, into one integrated platform. Officials say this will shorten waiting times, improve transparency, and offer more self-service options.
 
Growth strategy for international education
 
Luxon’s government unveiled its “Going for Growth” strategy on July 14, 2025, with a target of doubling the sector’s value to NZ\$7.2 billion by 2034. The plan also seeks to raise student enrolments from 83,700 in 2024 to 119,000 by 2034.
 
Rising interest from Indian students
 
New Zealand is becoming increasingly popular with Indian students. Between January and August 2024, enrolments from India rose 34 per cent to 10,640, compared with 7,930 for the full year of 2023, according to Education New Zealand.
 
“New Zealand provides welcoming policies, globally recognised universities and developing post-study work possibilities. It also offers strong ties with India and an exceptional quality of life,” said IDP Education in a report.
 
Data shows Indian students now account for 11 per cent of international university enrolments, second only to Chinese students.
 
Global rankings reinforce the attraction. New Zealand placed 12th on Global Finance’s 2025 list of the world’s happiest countries, topped Remote’s Global Life-Work Balance Index 2025, and ranked third on the Global Peace Index.
 
The University Living report Beyond Beds & Benches described New Zealand’s universities as “globally respected for academic excellence, research innovation and real-world skills.”
 
“These institutions offer diverse programmes across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels, drawing students from around the world,” said Maheswari.
 
“With global mobility rising, especially in STEM and business fields, streamlined systems can give countries like New Zealand an edge over Australia, the UK and Canada,” said Aritra Ghosal, founder and CEO at OneStep Global.

New Zealand immigration

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

