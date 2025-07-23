Want to freelance in Europe? Germany's ₹1.9L/month visa route may suit you

Germany, with its strong economy and high standard of living, remains one of the most attractive destinations in Europe to live and work. For independent professionals looking to experience this, the country offers a dedicated route—the Germany Freelance Visa, officially known as the Freiberuflervisa.
This visa allows non-EU nationals, including Indian citizens, to live and work independently in Germany across a range of professions.
Who qualifies as a freelancer in Germany?
Under Section 18 of Germany’s Income Tax Act (Einkommensteuergesetz), freelance employment covers a broad set of independent roles. These include scientific, artistic, literary, teaching, and educational work. Specific professions also qualify, such as:
Doctors, dentists, and non-medical practitioners
Lawyers, notaries, and patent agents
Engineers, architects, and surveyors
Journalists, photojournalists, and interpreters
Translators, consultants, tax advisers, and physiotherapists
Are Indians showing interest in this visa?
So far, not many. According to Marius Tollenaere, partner at Fragomen’s Frankfurt office, the 2023 Migration Report lists Indian nationals under “other citizenships,” indicating that fewer than 60 visas were granted to Indians last year.
What are the eligibility requirements for Indian applicants?
There are no restrictions based on nationality. However, applicants must meet certain professional and financial requirements assessed by local German authorities. These include the Aliens Authority (Ausländerbehörde), Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the regulator for the specific profession.
“The authorities you need to contact are, for example, the Aliens Authority, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the authority regulating admission to the profession concerned,” the German Consulate General in Mumbai told Business Standard.
Documents needed for the application
Applicants must submit two identical sets of documents, along with their originals. Key items include:
< A valid passport (issued within the last 10 years, with at least 2 empty pages)
< Completed application forms and declarations
< A detailed business plan, supported by letters of intent or fee contracts
< CV and proof of qualifications (degrees, training certificates, references)
< Financial proof including capital availability and revenue forecast
< Health insurance that meets German standards
< If aged 45 or above: proof of retirement coverage (monthly pension or assets)
< Three biometric passport photographs
< Visa fee of €75 (payable in INR as per the consulate’s exchange rate)
If applying for a regulated profession, you’ll also need formal permission to practise in Germany, known as Berufsausübungserlaubnis. Additional documents like rental contracts, client contacts, or evidence of a German degree may be requested.
Health insurance rules explained
Health cover must start from your travel date and meet specific criteria:
No cap on reimbursement in case of illness
Annual deductible not exceeding €300
Pre-existing conditions must be included
No expiry linked to age or visa changes
Automatically renewable or without time limits
Is there a profession-specific requirement?
Yes, depending on the field. “While the type of degree and education is less relevant for a journalist, teachers will need to provide evidence of adequate training,” said Tollenaere. “The legal profession is regulated in Germany, and the university degree must be recognised and enrolment in the bar must be proven.”
Can you work for a German company on this visa?
No, not as an employee. “They can do individual jobs for companies on their own account, but may not work full time for one client alone for a longer time. In that case, they would have to move out of a freelance visa into an employment visa,” said Tollenaere.
Cost of applying and living
“The government fees for the entry visa and a subsequent residence card amount to €175,” said Tollenaere. But beyond that, applicants need to prove they can fund the early stages of their work and living expenses.
“Enough capital must be proven to get the business started and to cover living costs for the first months until revenue from the business kicks in. Applicants need to bear in mind that adequate health insurance, which is an eligibility requirement, may cost many hundred euros per month alone. Other costs, like housing, must also be taken into account,” he added.
According to How-to-Germany.com, a Munich-based website that guides foreigners living in or moving to Germany, the monthly average cost of living for one person is as follows:
Rent: ₹73,364
Utilities: ₹18,200
Groceries: ₹34,034
Other expenses: ₹68,796
Total: ₹1,94,394
The cost could differ significantly from city to city.
Two visa tracks: Freelancer or self-employed
There are two categories under which applicants can apply:
Freelancer (Freiberufler): Professionals such as journalists, architects, designers, doctors, IT experts, and teachers offering independent services
Self-employed (Selbständigeror Gewerbetreibender): Those setting up a business or practice, such as consultants or small business owners
Freelancers must also register with the local tax office (Finanzamt) to obtain a tax ID number.
Permanent residency possible
After five years of living in Germany, with proof of language proficiency and regular income, applicants may become eligible for permanent residency.
“Germany’s Freelance Visa can be a valuable opportunity for Indian professionals, especially in fields like IT, media, design, consulting, and language training where independent work is common,” said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and CEO at BorderPlus.
“It allows individuals to live and work in Germany while offering services to local clients. The benefits include flexible work arrangements, access to the European market, and potential long-term residency if structured well,” he said.
“Those who come to us for jobs abroad (mostly nurses in the case of BorderPlus), they look at career growth, job security, long-term settlement options, and a better quality of life. We do observe a steady interest in Germany as a possible destination for skilled work and long-term planning,” Kumar told Business Standard.