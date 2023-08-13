Confirmation

10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras part of I-Day security at Red Fort

Police said that keeping in mind the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh and adjoining areas, a strict vigil is being ensured

Photo: PTI

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
A 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems, and over 10,000 police personnel keeping vigil are part of the security measures in place at the Mughal-era Red Fort here, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15.
As the national capital gears up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, robust arrangements have been made as a large gathering is expected at the event, which has no COVID-19 restrictions after a span of two years.
Police said that keeping in mind the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh and adjoining areas, a strict vigil is being ensured.
Sharing details of the security arrangements, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, "Independence Day will be celebrated with full enthusiasm this year with no COVID-19 restrictions in place. Therefore, a robust and adequate deployment of police will be ensured."

"We will also coordinate and share real-time information with other agencies to provide security. The Delhi Police will also use technology systems for security purposes. We are on our toes and doing rehearsals," Pathak said.
The Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort in central Delhi will be decked up with flowers and G20 signage for the national festival celebrations. However, there will be no major decorations on the rampart of the fort from where the prime minister addresses the nation.
The government has invited around 1,800 special guests, including beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme, from across the country to attend the Independence Day ceremony here.

"This year, more than 20,000 officials and civilians will take part in the Independence Day celebrations. Gyan Path is being decorated with flowers and G20 signage for the national festival," a police officer said.
Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure foolproof security and monitor VVIP movements, the police said.
Anti-drone systems have been installed at the Red Fort as is convention. All anti-terror measures have been initiated, including the installation of air defence guns. Snipers, elite SWAT commandos and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests.
Forces continue to remain on high alert to thwart any untoward incident as police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations based on intelligence inputs received from central agencies, a senior police officer said.
Thorough checking is being carried out at the borders and police have warned of strict action against anyone trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the national capital.
The areas surrounding the Red Fort have been demarcated as a "no kite flying zone" till the completion of the programme.
A total of 153 kite catchers will be deployed with the necessary equipment at strategic locations to intercept kites, the police said, adding that the residents of areas near the Red Fort have been asked not to fly kites till the event is over.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s Independence Day address in 2017, a kite had landed just below the podium. The prime minister had, however, continued with his speech unfazed.
"The Delhi Police has also intensified patrolling and anti-sabotage checks. Hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked and verification of tenants and servants is being carried out. Meetings are also being held with RWA (resident welfare associations) and MWA (market welfare associations) members," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.
Police had on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort ahead of Independence Day.
"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In 2021, the Delhi Police had erected a huge wall of shipping containers decorated with graffiti at the main gate of Red Fort for security reasons. There will be no such wall this year.
The flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi up to August 16, the police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

