close
Sensex (-0.24%)
65237.40 -160.22
Nifty (-0.36%)
19472.75 -69.90
Nifty Midcap (-1.24%)
39384.15 -494.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.31%)
5899.55 -78.50
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43682.75 -40.30
Heatmap

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

Over 500 ambulances were called within 24 hours for heart-related issues and breathlessness. State government has issued alert to government hospitals near Garba events

Large number of devotees participate in Garba dance to appease Goddess Durga during Navratri festival (Photo: ANI)

Large number of devotees participate in Garba dance to appease Goddess Durga during Navratri festival (Photo: ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In 24 hours, Gujarat has witnessed at least 10 heart attack-related deaths during Garba events, a Gujarati folk dance celebrated over Navratri. Shockingly, the youngest victim was just 17 years old.

The incident took place during Navratri celebrations in Kapadvanj, Kheda district, where 17-year-old Veer Shah suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while playing Garba. Despite immediate attention from volunteers and three cycles of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Veer Shah could not be revived and was declared dead upon reaching the hospital. His grieving father, Ripal Shah, urged caution, emphasising the importance of rest while playing Garba while speaking with ANI.

In a similarly tragic incident, a 13-year-old named Vaibhav Soni died of a heart attack in Vadodara district's Dabhoi, according to a report by NDTV. Soni reportedly passed away after a Garba event, however, it is unclear whether the two are related.

The report added that over 500 ambulances were called within the 24 hours. This led to the government also issuing an alert to event organisers to take all necessary measures to ensure medical assistance was available at the sites.

According to a report by India Today, within the first six days of Navratri celebrations, 108 ambulances were called for heart-related issues, and 609 calls were made for breathing-related problems. These calls were made from 6 pm to 2 am, coinciding with Garba celebrations. The state government also alerted government hospitals and community health centres (CHCs) near Garba event venues, warning them to remain on high alert.

Dr Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman of the cardiology department at Siddh Hospital, spoke with NDTV, highlighting the concerning health statistics in India, with a significant portion of the population suffering from diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, all of which contribute to heart problems. He emphasised the importance of a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, and avoiding processed foods. Dr Mehrotra also advised event organisers to have automated external defibrillators and trained CPR responders on site to enhance emergency response capabilities.
 

Also Read

Apple event 2023 highlights: iPhone 15 series with USB-C and more announced

Old pension scheme 4.5 times more costly than the existing NPS: RBI Study

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Made by Google event highlights: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Watch 2 launched

As deaths due to heatwave rise in India, here's how you can stay safe

Second phase of GRAP implemented in Delhi to reduce pollution: Gopal Rai

MP elections Live: Digvijaya requests ECI to handover VVPAT slips to voters

India will be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi

Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 1.17 cr in Champhai, one arrested

Rajnath Singh embarks on two-day visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh today

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Heart attack navratri Gujarat BS Web Reports Garbage

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Pollution Disney Hotstar viewership IND vs NZSuryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon