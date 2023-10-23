MP elections Live: Digvijaya requests ECI to handover VVPAT slips to voters
BS Web Team New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh elections LIVE: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips to voters in the state polls. Citing a report of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the trial of these machines in the state, Singh urged the commission to hand over VVPAT slips separately to voters, which would then be placed in a separate ballot box.
Meanwhile, supporters of poll aspirants from the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh, who have failed to get tickets, staged protests in different parts of the state, even as both parties tried to downplay the resentment.
The BJP has so far declared candidates for 228 out of the total 230 seats, while the Congress has declared names of 229 candidates for the assembly elections scheduled for November 17.
First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 11:26 AM IST