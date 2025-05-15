Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 06:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 10 militants killed in Manipur's Chandel district, operation underway

10 militants killed in Manipur's Chandel district, operation underway

During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated, Army's Eastern Command said in a post on X

Security, Manipur Security

At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district on Wednesday, officials said.

The operation is still in progress, they said. 

The Army's Eastern Command said in a post on X, "Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14. 

 

"During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parvesh Verma

'Each drop must count': Delhi water minister targets big water users

Supreme Court, SC

SC questions bar on LGBT+ persons from blood donation, seeks expert opinion

BCI

BCI amends rules, restricts foreign lawyers to non-litigious matters

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Shakti brewing in Bay of Bengal; monsoon advances over Andaman sea

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Justice Gavai takes oath as 52nd CJI, becomes first Buddhist to take post

Topics : Manipur Assam northeast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon