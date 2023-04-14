close

100% exemption in stamp duty for women entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh

The state has also notified 100% stamp duty exemption for setting up of solar energy units, solar energy projects or solar energy parks in the state

IANS Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has notified 100 per cent exemption in stamp duty to those developing private industrial parks under the Promoting Leadership and Enterprise for Development of Growth Engine (PLEDGE) scheme and the women entrepreneurs buying or taking on lease the industrial land in the parks developed under the scheme.

Principal secretary, stamps and registration, Leena Johri issued an order in this regard.

As per the order, the exemption in the stamp duty would be 100 per cent in eastern UP and Bundelkhand region, 75 per cent in central and east UP, 50 per cent in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 100 per cent for women entrepreneurs.

Another order issued by the department provides for 100 per cent exemption in stamp duty to buyers of building and associated land for development of heritage hotels if the owner of both the properties is the same person.

The state has also notified 100 per cent stamp duty exemption for setting up of solar energy units, solar energy projects or solar energy parks in the state.

Meanwhile, UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' reviewed the status of 25 sectoral policies that different departments are notifying to pave the way for implementation of investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore received at Global Investors Summit-2023.

The summit was organised here from February 10 to 12.

According to him, all the 25 sectoral policies have been notified and a target has been set to implement investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore at the ground-breaking ceremony proposed in August 2023.

stamp duty | Uttar Pradesh | women entrepreneurs

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 8:50 AM IST

