Residents or migrants, UP ensured everyone's safety in pandemic: CM Yogi

Chief Minister has said that 'New of New India' does not run away from challenges, it faces them.

During the biggest pandemic of the century, the novel coronavirus, when the migrants faced the crisis of migration, supported everyone. Be it, migrants or residents, everyone's safety was ensured, the CM said while interacting with people of Uttar Pradesh in Mumbai, read a press statement.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today's Uttar Pradesh is full of self-confidence and is moving towards becoming self-reliant.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who reached the country's financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday, started his two-day tour with a dialogue with the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Greeting the enthusiastic migrants, the Chief Minister said: "All of you have been witness to the changes that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh in the last 5-6 years. Uttar Pradesh, which was facing an identity crisis five years ago, is telling a new story of development today."

The people of Azamgarh did not even get Dharamshala in Mumbai, but today an airport and a university are being built in the same Azamgarh. The Chief Minister said that now the youth of Uttar Pradesh does not hide his identity, says with pride, 'I am from Uttar Pradesh'.

Sharing the efforts of Uttar Pradesh for change, Chief Minister Yogi said that before 2017, daughters were not safe in the state and poor and businessmen felt insecure.

"With the formation of the government, we focused on two subjects - ensuring the safety of daughters and putting an end to all illegal activities in the state. Then we shut down illegal slaughterhouses and took steps to stop encroachments on the land of the poor. We formed an anti-land mafia task force to set free illegally occupied lands and started many development projects there."

The CM said that when the government was working for the safety of daughters, some people raised questions, but when the elections came, these safe mothers, sisters and daughters reposed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Modi.

More than 5 lakh govt jobs provided in a transparent manner, asserted the Chief Minister.

Referring to the success of the government in connecting more than five lakh youth with government jobs in five and a half years, the Chief Minister said that all unnecessary interference in the operation selection commissions has been stopped.

"We gave them autonomy but also fixed accountability and the result was that more than five lakh youths got government jobs were provided and no questions were raised regarding the fairness of appointments.

The recruitment took place with absolute transparency and accuracy. This increased the faith of the youth on the government. This is the reason that after 37 years a government was elected for the second time in a row with a two-thirds majority.

Referring to better law and order and policy reforms for investment, the Chief Minister said that there was a time when there used to be riots every second-third day in Uttar Pradesh.

Today more than five years have passed without a single riot anywhere. There has been a massive change in the image of the state due to better law and order situations.

Similarly, under policy reforms, the government has implemented 25 new industrial sectoral policies. The Chief Minister said that the government has developed infrastructure to ensure better connectivity through air, water, road and rail networks.

The state has the country's largest railway network and the junction of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is also in Greater Noida. With the development of existing international airports at Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar and new airports at Jewar and Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh is going to become the only state in the country with 05 international airports, the CM pointed out, adding that the international airport at Jewar will be the largest international airport in India.

Also, 09 airports have also been made operational for domestic connectivity of airways and work is going on at 10 other airports. Sharing his experience, the Chief Minister said that before 2017 there was only one flight from Gorakhpur to Delhi while today there are 14 flights.

Today airports are also being built in Shravasti, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Azamgarh. The country's first waterway connecting Varanasi to Haldia port has become operational. Now there is also a plan to connect it with Saryu in Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

The Chief Minister said that understanding the limitations of the landlocked state, the government has adopted a different policy and to facilitate movement of goods, the government is promoting the development of dry ports. In terms of road connectivity, the state has emerged as a role model for other states.

He said that the single window system of UP has been appreciated at the national level, where more than 350 NOCs are being easily obtained for industrial projects. "Not only this, recently we have also developed the Nivesh Sarathi portal for monitoring the MoUs of industrial investment and giving timely incentives to the investors", CM Yogi remarked.

The CM also invited suggestions from everyone for the betterment of the state, as well as informed about the success of the team UP which went to 16 countries of the world for the Global Investors Summit.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', who was part of the Chief Minister's team during the Mumbai tour, informed the NRIs about the efforts to build a 'New Uttar Pradesh' under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi and urged the NRI community to be helpful in the development of the state.

Giving information about the success of the recent foreign tours of the groups of ministers in connection with the Global Investors Summit-2023, he said that wherever the people of Uttar Pradesh are living all over the world, today they are influenced by the policies of the Chief Minister Yogi.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh has become 'Uttam Pradesh' in the last five and a half years and is now moving fast on the path of becoming 'Sarvottam Pradesh'.

