Channi summoned to appear before Vigilance Bureau today: Punjab Cong chief

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been asked to appear before the Vigilance Bureau on Friday (April 14) for questioning in a disproportionate assets case, state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said.

The vigilance bureau had initially asked Channi to appear for questioning on April 12. He, however, requested for another date to join the investigation, which the bureau allowed, asking him to appear on April 20 at its Mohali office.

"But today, the bureau advanced the date from April 20 to April 14," Warring said on Thursday.

The Punjab Congress chief slammed the AAP government over the advancement of the date, alleging that it exposes the party's "anti-Dalit face and vendetta politics".

Channi was in Jalandhar on Thursday accompanying Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary for filing her nomination papers.

The vigilance bureau has been inquiring into allegations of Channi amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income. Last month, the bureau had issued a lookout circular against the former chief minister.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa too lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government for the fresh summons against Channi.

"I strongly condemn the dictatorial and vengeful attitude of the @AAPPunjab govt for getting former CM Charanjit Singh Channi re-summoned from vigilance bureau on the eve of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti tomorrow, despite the fact that he had taken time till April 20 and the VB had agreed," said Bajwa in a tweet.