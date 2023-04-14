LIVE: Indian financial system insulated from US, Swiss developments: Das
BS Web Team New Delhi
India's financial system remains "completely" insulated from the recent developments in the US and Switzerland, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, asserting that the country's banking system is resilient, stable and healthy. "So far as India is concerned, the Indian banking system, the Indian financial system, remains completely insulated from the developments that have taken place in the US or in Switzerland. Our banking system is resilient, stable and healthy," Das said. ...Read More
First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 8:31 AM IST