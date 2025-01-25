Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NDTV Q3FY25 result: Impacted by costs, firm reports loss of Rs 55.48 cr

NDTV Q3FY25 result: Impacted by costs, firm reports loss of Rs 55.48 cr

The platform offers high-quality news, in-depth analysis, and programming tailored to global audiences while bringing an Asian and Indian perspective to international markets

NDTV

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 10.16 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Media network NDTV Ltd on Saturday reported a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 55.48 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 10.16 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 132.74 crore compared to Rs 97.95 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 187.72 crore as compared to Rs 110.23 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

 

During the quarter, production expenses and cost of services were higher at Rs 54.87 crore as compared to Rs 36.78 crore in the year-ago period and employee benefits expense was also higher at Rs 42.87 crore as compared to Rs 33.88 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read

NDTV

NDTV loan-repayment case: Delhi court accepts CBI's closure report

Adani group

Adani group stocks rally as Hindenburg shuts shop, NDTV surges over 9%

Adani

Stocks of 6 Adani Group settle lower; Adani Total declines nearly 5%

NDTV

NDTV Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 52.77 cr as production costs weigh

Aadit Palicha, Zepto CEO

Passion over profit drives Zepto's $5 bn success, says founder Palicha

"The strong revenue performance was driven by increased advertising revenue, and the success of high-profile events and digital initiatives," the company said.

Commenting on the third quarter performance, NDTV Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia said, "Q3 was a pivotal quarter for NDTV as we continued to build our global presence with initiatives like the NDTV World Summit and the launch of NDTV World.

While short-term profit was impacted by strategic investments, we are confident these efforts will drive substantial growth in the future."  During the quarter, NDTV said it made significant strides in expanding its content offerings and global reach with the launch of NDTV World, a global news platform designed to serve the diverse diaspora around the globe.

The platform offers high-quality news, in-depth analysis, and programming tailored to global audiences while bringing an Asian and Indian perspective to international markets, it noted.

"With the continued investments in creating new IPs, expanding its global distribution footprint, and scaling its digital and television operations, the company witnessed an impact on the profit," the company said.

However, these investments are expected to generate significant returns in future as NDTV continues to build its global presence and diversify its revenue stream, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DLF, real estate

DLF sells 173 ultra luxury apartments for Rs 11,816 cr in Gurugram

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Nirala World buys 2.5 acre land in Greater Noida for Rs 175 crore

Gabriel India acquires assets worth Rs 60 cr from Marelli Motherson

Gabriel India acquires assets worth Rs 60 cr from Marelli Motherson

Religare

US businessman makes counter offer for Religare at Rs 275 per share

UBS, UBS Group

UBS Group buys shares of 29 firms including Reliance for Rs 1,938 cr

Topics : NDTV Q3 results electronic media Adjusted gross revenue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon