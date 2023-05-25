close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

14th Clean Energy Ministerial to be held in Goa in July: Power Minister

The 14th Clean Energy Ministerial will be organised in Goa in July to accelerate the development and usage of green energy, Power Minister R K Singh said on Thursday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
On April 16, as evening peak time approached, the cost of electricity at the exchange climbed up to Rs 10.31 per unit by 4 pm

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 14th Clean Energy Ministerial will be organised in Goa in July to accelerate the development and usage of green energy, Power Minister R K Singh said on Thursday.

Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) was established in 2009 as a high-level global forum to promote the advancement of clean energy. India is one of the founding members of CEM.

The coordination support for the CEM is provided by a multi-lateral CEM Secretariat based in Paris, France.

Singh, who is also the minister for new and renewable energy, made the remarks at logo launch event of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial in the national capital.

"The Clean Energy Ministerial forum provides an opportunity to the country to convene the global clean energy community and engage on a diverse set of events and bring across the wide spectrum of clean energy innovation to deployment," the minister said.

India is the host of the '14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM14)' and '8th Mission Innovation (MI8)' meetings for 2023 events to be held in Goa between July 19-22.

Also Read

President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

India can achieve energy independence by 2047, says US Energy Dept study

Indonesian govt promises move to clean energy, but challenges remain

Telangana govt to distribute titles of over 0.4 mn acres lands to tribals

Kerala CM Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

J&K approves establishment of disaster recovery centre outside seismic zone

Indians banned in some Australian universities amid fraud applications

Infrastructure Finance Secretariat holds infrastructure outreach workshop

The fourth meeting of G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) will also happen during the same period in Goa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Power ministry clean energy

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Excise case: 'Sisodia created WhatsApp account using PA's SIM card'

Sisodia
2 min read

Govt plans to develop Nehru Port as smart port within a year: Sonowal

Ports, Adani Ports
2 min read

14th Clean Energy Ministerial to be held in Goa in July: Power Minister

On April 16, as evening peak time approached, the cost of electricity at the exchange climbed up to Rs 10.31 per unit by 4 pm
1 min read

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Made-in-India Harley-Davidson X 440 unveiled, launch in July this year

Photo: Harley-Davidson X 440
2 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon