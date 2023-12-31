Sensex (    %)
                        
150k tourists likely to be in Shimla for New Year's Eve; 200 cops deployed

Shimla is preparing for a tourist surge and traffic snarls on New Year's Eve and Shimla Police is taking measures to maintain traffic order and public safety.

Tourists during snowfall at Jakhu in Shimla (Photo: PTI)

Nearly 1.5 lakh tourists have visited Shimla on Christmas and around 80,000 to one lakh tourists are expected for New Year celebrations, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

Shimla is preparing for a tourist surge and traffic snarls on New Year's Eve and Shimla Police is taking measures to maintain traffic order and public safety.
As many as 200 police officers and home guard personnel have been additionally deployed to regulate traffic and law and order as a large number of tourists are expected to flock to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the New Year, a top police official said.
Speaking with ANI, Kullu Superintendent of Police, Sakshi Verma said, "Tourist flow can be seen again in Kullu after the destruction (floods)...around 200 police officers and home guard personnel have been additionally deployed for traffic and law and order management."
SP Verma further added that the traffic wings of various districts will also assist in regulating the traffic.
Nearly 1.5 lakh tourists have visited Shimla on Christmas and around 80,000 to one lakh tourists are expected for New Year celebrations, a senior police officer said on Thursday.
"On the pattern of Christmas and winter carnivals, we will manage the same for December 31st. We had nearly 1.5 lakh tourists on Christmas and we are expecting 80,000 to one lakh people and nearly 2,50,000 vehicles on year-end," Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told ANI earlier in the month.
The tourists are rushing for the winter carnival and New Year celebrations in the hills here in Himachal Pradesh owing to clear skies and plesant weather.
"There is a good, cold climate and I am enjoying it. I am a beginner at ice skating. These guys are helping me a lot with skating. It's a very good experience here and I am carrying good memories. I would suggest my parents and family members come here," said Teja, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh.
Tourists from plains are flocking to Himachal Pradesh to enjoy the clear weather.
"We decided to explore North India and we came to Kufri for ice skating. It was an amazing experience. We are exploring more in the hills here. The weather is ultimate. There is a huge rush of tourists and I want everyone to come here," said Anil Chaudhary, another tourist from Rajasthan.

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

