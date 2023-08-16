Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

Also Read

Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday

Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

Stock market holiday on Bakri Id rescheduled to June 29 from June 28

Stock markets closed today: Check full list of 2023 market holidays here

Six more held in connection with death of JU student, officer says

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

AAP govt will establish coordination between departments and NCCSA: Atishi

Uttarakhand: House collapse near Joshimath leaves two dead, five injured