18 school students hospitalised in Chhattisgarh, locals blame cement plants

While officials said the exact reason behind the situation was yet to be ascertained, locals claimed pollution from nearby cement plants was causing serious health issues for them

Officials from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board and the Industrial Health and Safety and Labour Department have launched an investigation in the area. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Balodabazar (Chhattisgarh)
At least 18 students of a government school were hospitalised on Wednesday after they complained of uneasiness in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, officials said.

While officials said the exact reason behind the situation was yet to be ascertained, locals claimed pollution from nearby cement plants was causing serious health issues for them.

During the day, the authorities, however, shut down the Alternate Fuel Resources (AFR) centre at one cement plant in the area over the alleged violation of green norms.

At least 18 students of Government Higher Secondary Girls School at Khapradih village complained of uneasiness and drowsiness following which they were shifted to the Community Health Centre in nearby Suhela, Balodabazar-Bhatapara Collector Dipak Soni told PTI.

 

Later, six of them were referred to different facilities, including the district hospital, he said.

Their condition was reported to be stable, he said.

Complaints were received about pollution at AFR centre of Shree Cement plant located near the school following which an inspection was carried out on the factory premises, the official said.

Prima facie, violation of anti-pollution norms was found in its operation, which involved the use of chemicals for decomposition of materials for producing fuel, the official said.

A foul smell emanating from the AFR area might have caused uneasiness among students, he said.

Officials from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board and the Industrial Health and Safety and Labour Department have launched an investigation in the area to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident, he added.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed the students fell ill after gas leakage from two factories located near the school.

Honourable Chief Minister ji! If you have woken up from slumber, take care of the fainting school children Very frightening news is coming from Balodabazar. The scene is so horrifying that I cannot share it here, Baghel said in a post on X, tagging CM Vishnu Deo Sai and the CM's office.

Due to gas leakage near Khapradih School in Suhela, the health of more than 40 children has suddenly deteriorated. Some children have fainted and some have been facing trouble in breathing. The condition of two children was critical. The rest of the children have been admitted to the hospital, he claimed.

Students have been falling ill in the school for three consecutive days and the locals have repeatedly complained to the administration, which he said is asleep.

The villagers say two big (cement) plants near the school are causing the pollution. Gas leakage is causing adverse effects on children. The smoke, chemicals and pollutants from the plants are polluting the air and affecting the children's health, he alleged.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

