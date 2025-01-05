Business Standard

2 injured, over 15 houses gutted in massive fire in Manipur's Moreh town

2 injured, over 15 houses gutted in massive fire in Manipur's Moreh town

Representative image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India
At least two persons suffered minor injuries and over 15 houses were gutted in a fire in Manipur's Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border on Sunday, a defence statement said.

The fire erupted in Mission Veng locality of Moreh in Tengnoupal district, it said.

"Assam Rifles and Manipur Fire Services promptly and doused a massive fire that engulfed 15-20 houses in Mission Veng locality in Tengnoupal district," it said.

Two injured persons were evacuated and first-aid was administered, the statement added.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, officials said.

Jan 05 2025

