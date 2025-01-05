LIVE: From Delhi metro to Namo Bharat, PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 12,000 cr today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Weeks ahead of Delhi assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in the national capital on Sunday. Modi will also address a public meeting in Rohini after the inauguration. The projects include the 13-km stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth Rs 4,600 crore, connecting it to the larger Rapid Regional Transit System (RRTS) network between Delhi and Meerut.
Delhi is in the grip of an intense cold wave, with temperatures dipping to a chilling 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday (January 5). A brisk wind speed of 16 km/h further exacerbated the icy conditions, leaving residents shivering. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, warning of dense fog across the city during the morning hours. Smog and shallow fog are expected to persist through the evening and night.
As a thick fog blanketed the national capital, commuters were severely impactied. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) faced delays, with aircraft not equipped with CAT III technology particularly affected. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) reassured passengers, stating: "While landing and takeoffs continue, flights that are not CAT III compliant may face delays. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updated flight information."
Autocomp companies focus on new products and markets as growth slows
According to a recent CRISIL report, while replacement demand will provide some support, export growth is expected to taper compared to the previous year
Four Naxalites, cop killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
WTC 2025 points table: AUS vs SA final on June 11; India knocked out
India cricket team failed to qualify for the third consecutive ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final after losing the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. With Australia clinching the series 3-1 and winning back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after almost a decade, Pat Cummins' men locked for a fascinating WTC final clash with South Africa. Australia vs South Africa WTC final will take place on June 11, 2025 at Lord's Cricket Ground.
PM Modi event today: All about new RRTS stations
New Ashok Nagar station will feature seamless connectivity to the New Ashok Nagar Metro station via a 100-meter foot overbridge. Additional footbridges are being constructed to connect nearby areas such as Chilla Village and Mayur Vihar Extension, improving accessibility. Anand Vihar station, the first underground stop on the RRTS line, is set to become a key transit hub, connecting to the Pink and Blue Metro lines, Anand Vihar railway station, and inter-state bus terminals.
Coldplay receives legal notice ahead of Ahmedabad concert
The District Child Protection Unit in Gujarat has issued a notice to British rock band Coldplay, ahead of their concert at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025. The band, including lead singer Chris Martin, has been instructed not to involve children on stage during the performance.
PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV between Janakpuri and Krishna Park
PM Modi will also inaugurate the 2.8-km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of the Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV, worth around Rs 1,200 crore. This is the first stretch of the DMRC’s Phase-IV to be inaugurated and will benefit commuters from West Delhi areas of the national capital.
First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 8:43 AM IST