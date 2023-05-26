close

2 judges elevated as HC chief justices; one is due to retire on May 30

Two judges were on Friday elevated as chief justices of high courts with one of them due to retire on May 30

Two judges were on Friday elevated as chief justices of high courts with one of them due to retire on May 30.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued separate notifications announcing the appointment of acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala as the chief justice of the Madras High Court and Justice Ramesh Deokinandan Dhanuka as the chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Dhanuka is at present a judge of the Bombay High Court.

On Wednesday, Justice S Vaidyanathan was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice T Raja, who was also the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court, had demitted office on Wednesday evening on attaining the age of 62 years.

In April, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended that Justice Gangapurwala be made the chief justice of the Madras High Court.

The collegium had pointed out that the office of the Chief Justice of High Court of Bombay has been lying vacant for quite some time, consequent upon the elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta to the Supreme Court. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made.

It had recommended the name of Justice Dhanuka for elevation as chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

He is due to demit office on May 30, upon attaining the age of 62 and will have a tenure as chief justice of effectively four days.

While Supreme Court judges retire at 65, high court judges retire at the age of 62 years.

Justice Gangapurwala will retire in May, 2024.

In the recent past, Justice Sonia Gokani was elevated as the chief justice of the Gujarat High Court and Justice Jaswant Singh as chief justice of the Tripura High Court. They too has brief tenures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

