close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kiren Rijiju announces appointment and transfer of judges in High Courts

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju announced the appointment and transfer of judges in the High Courts on Thursday

ANI General News
Kiren Rijiju

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju announced the appointment and transfer of judges in the High Courts on Thursday.

Taking Twitter, Rijiju said, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges in the High Courts and also transfer High Court Judges."

According to the law minister's tweet, Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal is being appointed as an Additional Judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court. While, Judicial Officers Girish Kathpalia, Manoj Jain and Roopesh Chandra Varshney will be appointed as Additional Judges of the Delhi High Court.

Judicial Officers Anuradha Shukla, Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar, Prem Narayan Singh, Achal Kumar Paliwal, Hirdesh, Avnindra Kumar Singh will be appointed as judges Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Advocates Rakesh Thapliyal, Pankaj Purohit, Judicial Officer Vivek Bharti Sharma will be appointed as Uttarakhand High Court.

Meanwhile, Patna High Court Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Atul Sreedharan as Haryana High Court and Jammu & Kashmir and Kadakh High Court.

Also Read

Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Prioritise regional languages in court activities, says Law Minister Rijiju

As vacancies pile up in high courts, gloves are off in Centre-SC showdown

Collegium system ideal for judges appointment, says ex-CJI U U Lalit

Centre monitors evacuation of Indians from Sudan, 600 reach home: Kwatra

Reliance Jio begins 'True 5G' services at Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand

LG Manoj Sinha expects more than 2 cr tourists to visit J&K this year

Have sought action from Police: NCW chief on charges against WFI chief

Brij Bhushan isn't hiding, will expose protesters' lies soon: WFI official

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Judges High Court

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IOCL pumps to sell Tesla EV batteries; companies announce national alliance

Tesla
3 min read

LG Manoj Sinha expects more than 2 cr tourists to visit J&K this year

Manoj Sinha
2 min read

Ban Amit Shah from campaigning for Karnataka Assembly polls: Congress to EC

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Brij Bhushan isn't hiding, will expose protesters' lies soon: WFI official

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
3 min read

Air India, Sabre Corporation sign multi-year global distribution deal

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Kochi Water Metro
2 min read

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Twitter
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon